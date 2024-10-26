Kerr's WBBL in doubt after latest Sixers setback

The allrounder's injury on the eve of the WBBL is a huge blow for the Sixers

New Zealand superstar Melie Kerr's participation in Weber WBBL|10 is in doubt after tearing her left quadricep.

The allrounder, who just last week was named the player of the tournament in the Kiwis' maiden T20 World Cup success, was injured in the first one-day international against India in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A statement released by the White Ferns said Kerr would return home to New Zealand and the "grade one tear would require approximately three weeks of recovery".

It's a big blow for the WBBL but specifically the Sydney Sixers, who pulled off a massive coup by signing Kerr in the newly-introduced pre-signing mechanism in June, luring her away from the Brisbane Heat where she had spent the past five seasons.

Kerr wasn't set to join the Sixers until after the series in India was complete, with the final match of that series to be held on Monday, October 29.

However now the 24-year-old may miss the entire tournament, depending on how her recovery fares.

In a best case scenario, and Kerr is fully fit again after three weeks, the Sixers could potentially have her services for the final three matches before finals (with matches on November 17, 21 and 24).

But for now the priority for the Sixers will be finding an international replacement for Kerr, while also dealing with a raft of other injuries including Alyssa Healy, Maitlan Brown and Erin Burns.

The Sixers being their campaign on Sunday when they face the Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide.

