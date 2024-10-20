Kiwi hero Kerr lives out childhood dream in starring role

Allrounder Amerlia Kerr battled cramp to star with bat and ball in New Zealand's breakthrough T20 title

Amelia Kerr’s hobbling heroics that led New Zealand to their first T20 World Cup trophy will go down in folklore.

Battling cramp in the heat of the Dubai evening, Kerr top-scored with 43 then captured three wickets as the White Ferns sensationally upset an in-form South Africa outfit.

Shortly after, she was crowned player of the tournament, after taking a record 15 wickets in six matches.

It was a scenario Kerr, now 24, played out countless times in the backyard as a 10-year-old – perhaps minus the limping – when she dreamt of winning a World Cup alongside her heroes Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates.

She did not have to wait long for part of that dream to become reality, given she made her international debut at 16 years of age, but it has taken another eight years to complete the vision.

"I was inspired to be a White Fern watching that 2010 World Cup … from that moment I was at the nets with my dad, pretending I was batting with Sophie and Suzie," Kerr reflected following New Zealand’s 32-run win.

"When I was at primary school in creative writing, I wrote about winning a World Cup with Sophie and Suzie.

"To be here now, having done that, I think that's probably why I was emotional out on the field in the moment ... it’s something that's so special when I think back to my younger self.

"I don't necessarily believe you deserve things in sport, but if any two people do, it's Sophie and Suzie."

It was that desire to win a trophy for Devine and Bates that helped Kerr push through physically on Sunday.

The heat started to get the better of her during her 38-ball innings, where her back-to-back boundaries in the 19th over helped push the White Ferns’ total close to 160.

She then backed it up with a clutch bowling display that yielded the wickets of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and semi-final hero Anneke Bosch.

Kerr's three wickets included the big scalps of Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch // Getty

"I was struggling a little bit out there whilst batting, it was hot – I think I went through about 10 pairs of gloves, so I was sweating a lot," Kerr said.

"When I came off, I had an ice bath, and then got out on the field and sprinted for one and felt my calf almost go and cramp up.

"Then I bowled my first ball and the same feeling happened ... so thankfully I then stayed in the ring and didn't need to field on the boundary where I normally do.

"Bowling was just getting through the crease, I probably didn't put as much energy through the crease as I would have liked, but still managed to get through."

Kerr top-scored with 43, which included four boundaries // Getty

For captain Devine, alongside fellow veterans Bates and Lea Tahuhu, the trophy is reward for years of toil across a decade that saw the White Ferns slip behind their main rivals Australia and England, both in terms of on-field results, and off-field investment and professionalisation.

Sunday was their first appearance in an ICC women’s tournament final since they were defeated by Australia in the Caribbean in 2010, and their first win since their sole ODI World Cup triumph in 2000.

"Me and Suze have been through a lot together," Devine said.

"To be able to share it, we had to rein ourselves for the last six balls because we were so close, but to be able to be fielding close together and to share that moment, that embrace – that’s 17, 18 years of joy and heartbreak and happiness shared in that moment."

Lea Tahuhu, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine celebrate a long-awaited trophy // Getty

Not many people would have picked the White Ferns to lift the trophy at this tournament.

They were in the ‘group of death’ alongside Australia, India and recent Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, and were on a 10-game losing streak in T20Is.

They had won just five of their past 22 games in the format, but they sensationally ended their winless run with an upset win over India in the tournament opener – a moment Devine earmarked as the turning point, as she paid tribute to New Zealand’s coaching staff, including Australian head coach Ben Sawyer.

"That India game though, that was probably the most complete performance we've had since the World Cup in South Africa (in February 2023)," Devine said.

"It showed the belief and confidence in this group and to put it together and to know that we could do it, I think was a massive moment for us and helped us on our journey to being here tonight.

"I think the coaching staff don't get enough credit – they’re the first ones to get absolutely slammed by critics, media, outsiders, and they get forgotten when a team wins, but they have been outstanding.

"They've stood with every single one of us players and backed us and believed in us, given us the confidence to know that when we play our best, when we play the brand of cricket that we want to, you can win World Cups."

Brooke Halliday and Suzie Bates celebrate a wicket late in South Africa's chase // Getty

New Zealand had a rushed departure for this tournament, boarding their plane from Brisbane to Dubai mere hours after their defeat to Australia in the third T20I on September 24.

They will at least have Sunday night to soak up their World Cup triumph, but by Monday night will be on a flight to Ahmedabad for a three-game ODI series against India starting on Thursday.

Those games are part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship, which helps determine automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in India.

New Zealand are currently sixth on the Championship table, meaning there is little time for a trophy hangover.

"It's a very quick turnaround," allrounder Brooke Halliday said. "We'll definitely celebrate tonight, and then probably once we actually land in India, it will be a change of focus straight into ODIs."

