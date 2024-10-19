Cricket.com.au's team of the T20 World Cup

Ahead of the final, we've picked our best XI from the ICC event so far

Laura Wolvaardt (c) (South Africa)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 190 | Ave: 47.50 | SR: 111.76 | 50s: 1 | HS: 59*

South Africa's captain has led from the top in helping deliver her team a second World Cup final in as many tournaments. Her unbeaten 59 against West Indies set the tone for the Proteas in Dubai, while she was rock solid in the semi-final against Australia scoring 42.

Laura Wolvaardt in action for South Africa during the 2024 T20 World Cup // Getty

Tazmin Brits (South Africa)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 170 | Ave: 42.50 | SR: 104.93 | 50s: 1 | HS: 57*

Brits has been the perfect foil for her captain, and the pair have been the most formidable partnership of this tournament. Her 57no in the opening game helped the Proteas secure the higher NRR that saw them advance to the semi-finals ahead of England, and while others like Danni Wyatt-Hodge might have been flashier, Brits did what was needed in tough conditions.

Georgia Plimmer (New Zealand)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 141 | Ave: 28.20 | SR: 118.48 | 50s: 1 | HS: 53

Plimmer was under immense pressure when she arrived in the UAE, with many questioning her position at the top of the order for New Zealand, and why Sophie Devine was batting in the middle-order. She will go into the final as New Zealand's leading run scorer, and her increasingly confident contributions are a major reason why they have reached their first final since 2010.

Georgia Plimmer's match-winning knock helped New Zealand register their second victory of #T20WorldCup 2024 🏅



Watch highlights ➡️ https://t.co/vh88l8zHMe pic.twitter.com/aBc3C1RtXh — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 13, 2024

Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 82 | SR: 151.85 | HS: 43 | Wickets: 5 | Econ: 4.27 | BB: 2-14

Kapp's services with the bat have not been frequently called upon at this tournament but she produced when she got the chance against Scotland hitting 43. With the ball Kapp has been close to unplayable during the Powerplay, and while she has taken only five wickets, her economy rate is one of the tournament's best while 66 per cent of her deliveries have been dot balls.

Deandra Dottin (West Indies)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 120 | SR: 162.16 | HS: 33 | Wickets: 5 | Econ: 5/42 | BB: 4-22

Dottin impressed in her return to international cricket and when the pressure was on against England, and a place in the finals up for grabs, she smacked two sixes to all-but finish the game. She almost single-handedly won the semi-final too, hitting 33 from 22 balls and taking four wickets against New Zealand.

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)

Matches: 5 | Runs: 92 | SR: 82.14 | HS: 34no | Wickets: 12 | Econ: 4.60 | BB: 4-36

Kerr has been below her best with the bat in this tournament so has dropped down the order in this team. But she demands a place with her bowling, having taken a tournament high 10 wickets and secured huge scalps in big moments, including that of Dottin in the semi-final.

Amelia Kerr celebrates after taking a catch in her side's semi-final win over West Indies // Getty

Nigar Sultana Joty (wk) (Bangladesh)

Matches: 4 | Runs: 104 | Ave: 34.66 | SR: 86.66 | HS: 39 | Catches: 1 | Stumpings: 6

Bangladesh's captain is the only member of this XI whose team did not make the finals. But she secured more dismissals than any other 'keeper, produced some handy knocks with the bat and helped her team navigate the disappointment of losing what should have been a home tournament.

Annabel Sutherland (Australia)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 9 | Econ: 5.15 | Ave: 10.22 | BB: 3-21

Sutherland was starved of opportunities with the bat down the order for Australia but the young allrounder seriously impressed with the ball. Her final over to win the game against India was clutch, while she was her country's leading wicket-taker for the tournament.

Annabel Sutherland bowling against India at the 2024 T20 World Cup // Getty

Eden Carson (New Zealand)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 8 | Econ: 6.57 | Ave: 15.62 | BB: 3-29

Off-spinner Carson has stood up to the pressure of big moments in her second T20 World Cup, named player of the match in New Zealand's final group game against Pakistan and again in the semi-final against West Indies.

Megan Schutt (Australia)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 8 | Econ: 4.07 | Ave: 9.00 | BB: 3-3

Schutt was instrumental in setting up Australia's unbeaten group stage, and was almost unplayable during the Powerplay. Her display against New Zealand was remarkable as she secured figures of 3-3 from her 3.2 overs.

01:30 Play video Match Wrap | Aussies put T20 World Cup on notice

Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa)

Matches: 5 | Wickets: 10 | Econ: 5.25 | Ave: 10.50 | BB: 4-29

Left-arm spinner Mlaba has had a World Cup to remember, setting the tone for the Proteas with her 4-29 in their opening game against West Indies. She captained the wicket of stand-in Australia captain Tahlia McGrath in the semi-final.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

October 18: Semi-final 2: New Zealand beat West Indies by eight runs

October 20: Final: South Africa v New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

