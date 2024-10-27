Teenage dream: 15yo debutant hits winning runs after Perry blitz

Teenager Caoimhe Bray hit the winning runs for Sydney Sixers in their big WBBL run chase against Melbourne Renegades

Superstar Ellyse Perry laid the groundwork before 15-year-old debutant Caoimhe Bray finished the job at the Sydney Sixers' opened their Weber WBBL|10 season with a win over Melbourne Renegades.

Perry spearheaded the Sixers to the third-highest successful run chase in WBBL history with a blistering 81 from 38 balls at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night.

The Sixers were cruising in pursuit of the Renegades' 8-178 but fell into a hole by losing 5-26 after Perry was dismissed.

But Bray, who only turned 15 last month and is in Year 9 at school, combined with Sarah Bryce (36no) to help the Sixers home with six balls to spare.

Bray smashed the ball over cover for four to secure the victory for the Sixers in the second match of the tournament's milestone 10th edition.

15-year-old Caoimhe Bray hits the winning runs to secure a famous win for the @SixersBBL! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/9XeimdUZTw — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 27, 2024

"It's pretty cool," Bray told the Seven Network.

"I wasn't expecting for it to go that well.

"It literally is a dream come true.

"She (Perry) gave me my cap before the game and I was crying a little bit, maybe more than a little bit."

Perry, who is 19 years older than Bray, was blown away by what the youngster did on debut.

"For a 15-year-old to hit a ball over extra cover to win the game is amazing," Perry told the Seven Network.

"She bowled really well too. She's a really special kid."

Earlier, Georgia Wareham smashed four sixes in her 61 from 31 balls to lay the platform after the Renegades were sent in by the Sixers.

The leg-spinning allrounder also took three wickets in three overs – including the crucial scalp of Perry – to orchestrate a middle-order collapse before Bryce and Bray got the Sixers over the line.

Bray (1-18) overcame a nervy start with the ball to claim the big breakthrough of powerful West Indies batter Deandra Dottin for her maiden WBBL wicket.

