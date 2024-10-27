InMobi
Teenage dream: 15yo debutant hits winning runs after Perry blitz

AAP & cricket.com.au
Teenager Caoimhe Bray hit the winning runs for Sydney Sixers in their big WBBL run chase against Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers | WBBL|10

Superstar Ellyse Perry laid the groundwork before 15-year-old debutant Caoimhe Bray finished the job at the Sydney Sixers' opened their Weber WBBL|10 season with a win over Melbourne Renegades.

Perry spearheaded the Sixers to the third-highest successful run chase in WBBL history with a blistering 81 from 38 balls at Adelaide Oval on Sunday night.

The Sixers were cruising in pursuit of the Renegades' 8-178 but fell into a hole by losing 5-26 after Perry was dismissed.

Ellyse Perry starts WBBL|10 with 81 from 38 balls

But Bray, who only turned 15 last month and is in Year 9 at school, combined with Sarah Bryce (36no) to help the Sixers home with six balls to spare.

Bray smashed the ball over cover for four to secure the victory for the Sixers in the second match of the tournament's milestone 10th edition.

"It's pretty cool," Bray told the Seven Network.

"I wasn't expecting for it to go that well.

"It literally is a dream come true.

"She (Perry) gave me my cap before the game and I was crying a little bit, maybe more than a little bit."

15-year old Caoimhe Bray knocks over Dottin on debut

Perry, who is 19 years older than Bray, was blown away by what the youngster did on debut.

"For a 15-year-old to hit a ball over extra cover to win the game is amazing," Perry told the Seven Network.

"She bowled really well too. She's a really special kid."

Destructive Wareham takes Sixers down with the bat

Earlier, Georgia Wareham smashed four sixes in her 61 from 31 balls to lay the platform after the Renegades were sent in by the Sixers.

The leg-spinning allrounder also took three wickets in three overs – including the crucial scalp of Perry – to orchestrate a middle-order collapse before Bryce and Bray got the Sixers over the line.

Bray (1-18) overcame a nervy start with the ball to claim the big breakthrough of powerful West Indies batter Deandra Dottin for her maiden WBBL wicket.

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.794 0 2
2 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 1 1 0 0 0 0.65 0 2
3 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.521 0 2
4 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
6 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 1 0 1 0 0 -0.521 0 0
7 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 1 0 1 0 0 -0.65 0 0
8 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.794 0 0

