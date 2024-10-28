New skipper to be chosen as Australia name T20 squad

Australia's Test stars will miss the the T20 series against Pakistan leaving the door ajar for a new skipper to take the reins

Australia will have a new captain for next month's T20 Internationals against Pakistan with their Test stars set to miss the series that ends in the same week the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign begins.

Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa and Matt Short are in the mix to fill in for Mitch Marsh as T20 skipper against Pakistan after none of the Test incumbents were picked in a 13-man squad for the games in Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart.

It is an inevitable outcome given the yet-to-be-picked Test squad will assemble in Perth ahead of the series opener against India midway through the three-T20 bout against Pakistan.

The final T20I is being played in Hobart on November 18, with the first Test against India beginning on the other side of the country on November 22.

None of the T20 squad named today have captained Australia in any format before. The Cricket Australia Board must ratify the appointment of the stand-in leader.

Andre Borovec will coach the side, a role he previously performed for a five-game T20I series against India tacked on after last year's ODI World Cup.

Head coach Andrew McDonald, and regular assistants Michael di Venuto and Dan Vettori, will still be in charge for the preceding ODI series against Pakistan before they turn the attention to the Tests and hand over to Borovec for the T20s.

Former Australia batter Brad Hodge, part of Australia's coaching staff for this year's T20 World Cup, and former New Zealand quick Hamish Bennett are among those assisting Borovec for Pakistan T20s.

Fast-bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Nathan Ellis will make their international returns after that trio were all injured in the UK during or leading into Australia's limited-overs tour in September.

Johnson (who suffered a side strain during the UK's Hundred competition) made his return for South Australia in the One-Day Cup on the weekend, but Bartlett (side strain) and Ellis (hamstring) are yet to play any domestic cricket since suffering their injuries.

Riley Meredith, another UK pace-bowling casualty, was not picked despite returning in the most recent Sheffield Shield round.

"It is particularly encouraging to have Xavier, Spencer and Nathan back in the national setup," said selection chief George Bailey.

"It’s another opportunity for them to continue to show their ability on the international stage, as they have done in the past."

The absences of star men Marsh, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc (to Test duties) and Cameron Green (injury) will give opportunities to the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly and Sean Abbott.

Short and Aaron Hardie will take on an elevated role after both impressed during the UK tour, while white-ball specialists Zampa, Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Tim David will also be relied on.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and excluisve on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports