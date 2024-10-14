Fraser-McGurk's open door to cementing Aussie ODI spot

Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to get another chance to stamp his name as an ODI opener in a three-match series against Pakistan in early November.

Australia's 14-player squad that was named today does not include either Travis Head or Mitch Marsh, who both miss the series on paternity leave, opening the door for Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short to open the batting together.

The expected Test front-line pace attack of Pat Cummins, who will captain Australia's ODI team for the first time since lifting the 2023 ODI World Cup, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have all been named, along with batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Fraser-McGurk wowed Aussie audiences in February with a blistering start to his international career against the West Indies but came crashing back to earth during September's UK tour with a string of poor scores in T20Is against Scotland.

Although Fraser-McGurk responded with a 30-ball 50 against England, he wasn't selected during the ensuing five-match ODI series.

Young gun Cooper Connolly, who made his ODI and T20 debut on that September tour of the UK, has also been included, along with rising star allrounder Aaron Hardie, who enjoyed a breakout series against England with several telling contributions with the bat from No.8 as well as key wickets as a first-change bowling option.

White-ball squad regulars Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis have all been named for what is Australia's final ODI series before the ICC Champions Trophy in February, hosted by Pakistan, while Marcus Stoinis makes a return to the ODI squad after being left out of that format for the matches against England.

Back-up seamer Sean Abbott also holds his spot, with selectors' white-ball bowling options limited by a series of injuries picked up on the UK tour where Australia beat England 3-2 in an ODI series.

Incumbent Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey again impressed against the white ball in English conditions but has not been included for the matches at home as he continues to hone his preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series in the Sheffield Shield competition.

Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis and Riley Meredith all left the UK tour early due to injury, while left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson was ruled out before it began with a side strain. None are yet to return to playing.

The biggest injury blow came with Cameron Green's back stress fracture, with the 25-year-old allrounder today confirmed to be undergoing surgery that will rule him out for six months, a period that will include the Champions Trophy tournament, as well as Test series against India and Sri Lanka.

Green's absence could see close friend and fellow WA allrounder Hardie become a regular in the side, while Stoinis – who was one of Australia's best with the ball at the T20 World Cup in June – will also be pushing for a return to the playing XI.

A squad for the subsequent T20 series against Pakistan is expected to be named later this month.

Dettol Men's ODI Series v Pakistan

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT (D/N)

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT (D/N)

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Dettol Men's T20I Series v Pakistan

November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane 7pm AEDT

November 16: SCG, 7pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7pm AEDT