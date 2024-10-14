Konstas gets the nod as batting showdown looms in 'A' series

The stakes will be high in Australia A's series against India A with a spot in the Test XI vacant

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas has rocketed into Test calculations after being named in the Australia A squad to face India A later this month.

On Monday the national selection panel announced a 17-player squad to take on the tourists in two four-day encounters with performances likely to have big ramifications on the summer's highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Following confirmation that allrounder Cameron Green will miss the summer after choosing surgery on his back issue, a spot in the Australian Test team has become available.



Australia A squad: Nathan McSweeney (c), Cameron Bancroft, Scott Boland, Jordan Buckingham, Cooper Connolly, Ollie Davies, Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Michael Neser, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee, Beau Webster

The vacancy could come at the top of the order, with incumbent opener Steve Smith non-committal about staying there and coach Andrew McDonald saying last month; "we haven’t made any firm decisions about that (Smith's batting position)".

Should Usman Khawaja need a new opening partner, 19-year-old Konstas is in the conversation following his stunning effort in the Sheffield Shield's opening round where he hit centuries in both innings against South Australia.

It was only the rookie batter's fifth first-class match and has seen him join domestic veterans Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft as considerations for a Baggy Green call-up.

Harris began the season with his 29th first-class century, 143 against Tasmania, while Bancroft had a match to forget against Queensland, out for a duck in both innings.

There will be plenty for the Australia A middle-order batters to play for too, in case Smith is retained as the side's opener.

South Australia's Nathan McSweeney, 25, will captain the side while Beau Webster, 30, returns to the Australia A side for the first time since 2016.

Both McSweeney and Webster scored hundreds in the Shield's first round and have imposing first-class records in recent seasons.

The squad features two spinners, Victoria's Todd Murphy and WA's Corey Rocchiccioli, both of whom are right-arm off-spinners but both bowl quite differently to number one tweaker Nathan Lyon.

With a Test tour to Sri Lanka early in the new year, both spinners will know a strong showing against India A will do their prospects of boarding the plane alongside Lyon no harm at all.

Glenn Maxwell, who returned to red-ball cricket via Victoria's second XI on Monday, will miss the 'A' series and his chance to push his case for Sri Lanka as he's been picked for Australia's ODI side against Pakistan.

There are six quicks named in the 'A' squad, including Test squad regulars Scott Boland and Michael Neser.

Given the tight turnaround of only four days between the first fixture in Mackay and the second at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it's probable that each fast bowler will only play one of the two games.

Jordan Buckingham, Mark Steketee and Nathan McAndrew have all represented Australia A before while Victoria's Fergus O'Neill gets his first chance for the country's 'second XI'.

Two wicketkeepers have been selected, Queensland's Jimmy Peirson and NSW's Josh Philippe, with Josh Inglis unavailable due to his commitments with the ODI side which will be taking on Pakistan at the same time.

Cooper Connolly is the one player named in both ODI and Australia A squads, suggesting that he'll play the first four-day match in Mackay (which ends on November 3) before joining the Aussie squad in Melbourne ahead of the first one-dayer on November 4.

"As always with Australia A selection we have picked a side we hope can present performances which are compelling for the upcoming Test summer, whilst also rewarding players for strong domestic form in roles we see as being important further afield," selection chair George Bailey said.

"Australia A squads are pleasingly challenging to select which highlights the depth and talent coming through to accompany those more senior players on the edge of international recall.

"It will be a great opportunity for these players to shine against a strong Test nation looking to prepare for what is going to be a captivating summer of Test cricket."

India A's squad is expected to be announced in the next week.

Australia A v India A

October 31-November 3: First four-day match, Mackay

November 7-10: Second four-day match, Melbourne