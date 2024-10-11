Blockbuster Shield game looms, Maxwell named in second XI

04:13 Play video Victoria v Tasmania | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Victoria have turned their attention to what is shaping as a blockbuster Sheffield Shield match at the MCG next week after their opening-round match against Tasmania petered out to a draw at the Junction Oval.

Marcus Harris was named player of the match for backing up his first-innings ton with a final-day 52 that took the hosts to 2-120, 21 ahead of the Tigers, before teams agreed on a stalemate on Friday afternoon.

Just 20 wickets fell during the match, with Victoria coach Chris Rogers admitting the match was "a bit of a non-event and that's not great for cricket or anyone involved … It's frustrating."

Their next contest over the Yarra River is certain to be more engaging.

NSW are expected to bring Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith and Sean Abbott to face the Vics in a Shield match at the MCG from October 20, while Pat Cummins could be joined by Josh Hazlewood for the ensuing one-dayer (at the Junction Oval on October 25).

Scott Boland is on track to be back for the Vics after missing the opening match against Tasmania, but it is unclear whether Glenn Maxwell will join him after the allrounder was named to play his first red-ball game in Australia in more than 18 months in a state second XI game.

Rogers indicated captain Will Sutherland, who is also playing at the Junction Oval in the second XI match against Queensland, will be right to take the reins of the senior team against NSW. But Maxwell is no certainty.

"I think he's an option for the tour of Sri Lanka in January so they want him playing against a red ball," Rogers said of Maxwell. "This is an opportunity for us – anytime you get the chance to throw in someone like that to talk about batting and fielding and strategy, that's great for us as well.

"We'll have to wait and see after that about the Shield game against NSW."

Matt Short is also an uncertain starter as he is still recovering from an adductor injury suffered on Australia's limited-overs tour of the UK. Abbott (hamstring) was also struck down at the tail-end of that series but is firming for a return for the match.

The injection of Boland and Sutherland into the Victorian attack could give young gun Sam Konstas a strong challenge on what's likely to be a more bowler-friendly pitch than the one on which he scored twin centuries against South Australia in Sydney.

Likewise for Harris, who posted a first-innings hundred against Tasmania on a Junction Oval road. Runs against a Test-quality attack could count for plenty if Cameron Green's injury opens up a Test spot to face India this summer.

Beau Webster, who did his Test hopes no harm with a ton of his own in Tasmania's first innings of 9-527, admitted he has struggled to ignore recent speculation over Green's injury situation.

"It’s everywhere, all the media, whether he’s going to bowl or not or can bat or not or surgery or things like that. But there’s a lot of other good allrounders around the country," Webster said on Thursday.

Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan was hopeful Webster would win selection for Australia A for upcoming matches against India A, with Harris also looking likely to feature. A squad for that series is expected to be named early next week.

"I’d love to (play for Australia A), I think I’m in good form and can hopefully press my case there if I do get an opportunity," said Webster. "But just trying to pile on as many runs as I can now for Tassie.

"I'm a free-flowing player, my defence isn't the best part of my game, I'm an attacking player … I feel like I've been batting well for 18 months now, I've got a routine downpat and whatever the conditions offer, I feel like I've got a game plan that can have success."

Maxwell most recently turned out for Victoria's Shield team in February last year and has played just two first-class games over the past five years.

The allrounder came close to playing in Galle in 2022 before Travis Head passed a fitness test on the morning of the second Test, meaning Maxwell's wait to add to his seven Test caps – all in Asia – went on.

The freak broken leg he suffered at a birthday party later that year cruelled his hopes of playing against India on last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour.

The after-effects of that injury still linger and he will have to show selectors he can spend long periods of time in the field in his first-class return.

His rare skills against spin, like the ones seen in his extraordinary World Cup innings against Afghanistan last year, as well as his bowling and fielding make an attractive proposition on the subcontinent.