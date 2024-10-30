Unplayable Pod: Opener debate heats up, Wade's career highs

We look back at the highs of wicketkeeper Matthew Wade's illustrious international career

With the first Test not too far away, there's lots to cover in this episode!

Hear from Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney and retiring 'keeper Matthew Wade, while hosts Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron break down the options to open for the Aussies in the first Test.

Australia v Pakistan – Men's ODIs

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports