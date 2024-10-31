All you need to know: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Thunder host the Hobart Hurricanes for the first time at North Sydney Oval

Match facts

Who: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes

What: Match 7, Weber WBBL|10

Where: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

When: Thursday, October 31, Bat flip at 6.45pm local (6.45pm AEDT), first ball at 7.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

Officials: Sharod Patel (Field), Bede Sajowitz (Field), Roberto Howard (Third), Mitchell Claydon (Fourth), Janine Steiner (Referee), David Gilbert (Referee)

Match squads

Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Paris Bowdler Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson Hobart Hurricanes: Elyse Villani (c), Kathryn Bryce, Nicola Carey, Zoe Cooke, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Tabatha Saville, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Chloe Tryon, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Form guide

Sydney Thunder: LLLLL (most recent first)

After a disappointing end to their WBBL|09 campaign the Sydney Thunder weren’t able to start on a high going down against the Hobart Hurricanes in their first game.

Hobart Hurricanes: WLWWW

The Hurricanes were able to kick start their WBBL|10 campaign with a strong performance against the Sydney Thunder. They started their push towards a maiden WBBL title with a win in their first game of the season.

Players to watch

England captain Heather Knight has been named in the Thunder’s squad for this match up after injuring her calf in the World Cup semi-final earlier this month. Knight will add some experience and her batting prowess to the lineup.

Phoebe Litchfield excelled in her first game as captain of the Thunder despite her side losing in Hobart. Litchfield top scored for her side and made a second consecutive half century against the Hurricanes. Her side will be hoping she can do it for a third straight innings.

Heather Graham’s fine form in the WBBL continued in her first outing for this season, picking up figures of 3-19 against the Thunder. Graham has picked up two wickets in her last six games where she’s bowled more than one over.

Nicola Carey was handed Player of the Match honours after Monday’s match up after dominating with the bat and picking up a handy wicket.

Head-to-head

Overall: Thunder (10 wins), Hurricanes (7 wins), no result (2) At North Sydney Oval: First time playing at North Sydney Oval Most runs: Heather Knight (346), Rachael Haynes (317), Rachel Priest (240) Alex Blackwell (239), Phoebe Litchfield (236) Most wickets: Nicola Carey (18), Samantha Bates (16), Stefanie Taylor (14), Rene Farrell (10), Maisy Gibson (9)

Rapid stats

The Hobart Hurricanes have won their last five WBBL matches against the Sydney Thunder, batting first on the day in each of those five wins; the Hurricanes have taken all 10 of the Thunder’s wickets in two of their last three meetings in that span.

The Sydney Thunder have won only one of their last eight WBBL matches (L7) – a nine-wicket victory against the Perth Scorchers (18 November 2023); the Thunder have lost each of their five games since then, despite winning the coin toss on the day in four of those five games.

The Hobart Hurricanes have scored 30+ runs during the death overs (17th-20th) in each of their last two WBBL innings; they scored fewer than 30 runs during this period in each of their six innings in the competition prior to that span.

What's on the line?

The Sydney Thunder are searching for their first win of the season while the Hurricanes will be looking to join the Brisbane Heat as the remaining undefeated teams so far in WBBL|10.

A win for the Thunder will build confidence for the side who have to back up tonight's game with a showdown against the Adelaide Strikers tomorrow.

If the Hurricanes manage to make it two wins in a row, it sets up a blockbuster Saturday morning match-up where both the undefeated Heat and Hurricanes will face off in Melbourne.

Weber WBBL|10 standings