Thunder notch strong win to get campaign on track

Sydney Thunder have improved their record to 1-1 after getting revenge on the Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Thunder have defended 5-146 to power to a 33-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes on an eventful night at North Sydney Oval.

After the Hurricanes got off to the perfect start in their run chase, scoring 18 runs off the first seven balls, the Thunder bounced back to take wickets in the third and fourth overs before a further six wickets to leave the 'Canes short of victory at 8-113 in a 17-over rain-affected match on Thursday night.

Thunder quick Hannah Darlington was superb with 3-16 from four overs including the big wicket of Lizelle Lee who struck the boundaries early for the 'Canes with three fours in the opening over of the run chase.

When the Hurricanes looked to be building momentum through Heather Graham (31 off 20), Darlington struck again for her second wicket, dismissing the dangerous middle-order bat to have the Thunder at 5-95.

Chamari Athapaththu continued on from her strong 38 runs in the first innings with an economic 1-11 from three overs with the ball.

The Sri Lankan T20I captain struck six boundaries including two sixes in her electrifying 29-ball knock to help the Thunder get to a total of 5-146.

It took a catch-of-the-summer contender from Hurricanes off spinner Molly Strano to dismiss Athapaththu. Strano dived to her right at full stretch to take a one-handed caught and bowled in one of the sharpest takes in WBBL history.

It came just after a wet start to the game as rain fell just before the scheduled start time to cause a slightly more slippery and fast outfield.

Heather Knight top scored for the home side with a stellar 48 from 28 deliveries including seven fours and a six in a major knock to lift the Thunder to a maiden win for the season after losing to the Hurricanes by 31 runs in their first game.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes' record falls to 1-1 following the loss.

