Healy named for return from foot injury in WBBL

Australia captain back to boost Sydney Sixers after rupturing her plantar fascia at the T20 World Cup

Sydney Sixers have named star wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy in their 13-player squad for Friday night’s clash against the Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval.

The Australia captain comes into the squad following a plantar fascia injury she suffered in her right foot at the Women’s T20 World Cup in early October.

Healy’s inclusion is a big boost for the Sixers who will be looking to return to the winner’s list after a tight 11-run loss to the Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old also missed the majority of WBBL|09 last season after receiving surgery on her finger following an incident with her dogs.

The Sixers will face the Stars who suffered a close 13-run loss to the Perth Scorchers in their first game of WBBL|10 at the WACA Ground on October 27.

Sixers youngster Caoimhe Bray said it was pleasing to get Healy back amongst the group.

“It was good to see her back at training and doing well,” Bray said on Fox Cricket during Thursday night’s Thunder-Hurricanes game.

“I know that it’s never good to get an injury, you miss a few games and training, but it is good to see her back.”

The Sixers got their season off to a flyer with Bray scoring the winning runs against the Melbourne Renegades in Bray's debut match as a 15-year-old.

Two days later, the Sixers fell narrowly short of the Strikers total of 171 to lose by 11 runs in their first home game of the season.

Ashleigh Gardner claimed 4-32 while Lauren Cheatle took 3-35 as Sarah Bryce top scored with 62 and skipper Ellyse Perry struck 54 opening the batting.

The Sixers don’t play their next game until the November 6 after they face the Stars on Friday night on November 1.