All you need to know: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

A chance to jump into the top four lies ahead for the Strikers and Thunder as they face off at North Sydney Oval

Match facts

Who: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 8, Weber WBBL|10

Where: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

When: Friday, November 1, Bat flip at 3.15pm local (3.15pm AEDT), first ball at 3.45pm local (3.45pm AEDT)

Officials: Roberto Howard (Field), Mitchell Claydon (Field), Shared Patel (Third), Bede Sajowitz (Fourth), Janine Stainer (referee)

Match squads

Adelaide Strikers: Tahlia McGrath c, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O'Neil, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt Sydney Thunder: Phoebe Litchfield (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Claire Moore, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson, Paris Bowdler (12)

Form guide

Adelaide Strikers: WLWWW (most recent first)

The reigning champions faltered in their first game of the season losing to the Brisbane Heat. They notched their first win earlier in the week over the Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Thunder: WLLLL

The Sydney Thunder will come into the game with some momentum defeating the Hurricanes for their first win of the season on Thursday night.

Players to watch

Amanda-Jade Wellington comes into the game after being awarded player of the match against the Sixers for an impressive allround performance. Wellington starred with the bat hitting a quick fire 40 of 16 balls and also took two wickets.

Strikers’ Anesu Mushangwe was key to the win against the Sixers taking three wickets and striking at key moments during the chase.

00:56 Play video Marvelous Wellington spins Strikers to victory

Hannah Darlington stood up in the big moments against the Hurricanes taking the key wickets of Lizelle Lee and Heather Graham finishing with 3-16.

Playing in her first game this season, Heather Knight immediately made her presence felt top scoring for the Thunder with her 48 to set up the win.

Head-to-head

Overall: Adelaide Strikers (10 wins), Sydney Thunder (6. wins), no result (1) At North Sydney Thunder: Strikers (1 wins), Thunder (no wins) Most runs: Laura Wolvaardt (284), Sophie Devine (268), Bridget Patterson (220), Tahlia McGrath (217), Rachel Haynes (216) Most wickets: Amanda-Jade Wellington (18), Tahlia McGrath (15), Megan Schutt (15), Samantha Bates (15), Rene Farrell (12)

Rapid stats

The Adelaide Strikers have won their last five WBBL matches against the Sydney Thunder, batting first on the day in four of those five victories; only once the Strikers have recorded a longer winning run against a single opposition in the history the competition (W10 v Hobart Hurricanes from December 2016 to November 2022.

The Sydney Thunder have lost four of their last six WBBL matches after playing on the day prior (W1) – their victory on a one-day turnaround was a 37-run win against the Hobart Hurricanes (31 October 2021) after defeating the Melbourne Stars by 19 runs on the day before (30 October 2021).

The Adelaide Strikers took six wickets during the death overs (17th-20th) against the Sydney Sixers – their most in an innings during this period in the history of the competition and the most by any team since the Brisbane Heat took six against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Tahlia McGrath (Adelaide Strikers) has scored fewer than 10 runs in four of her last five WBBL innings against the Sydney Thunder (8, 14*, 1, 0, 4); although, she scored 161 runs at an average of 53.7 in her last five WBBL innings at North Sydney Oval.

Phoebe Litchfield (Sydney Thunder) has scored fewer than five runs in each of her last three WBBL innings against the Adelaide Strikers (4, 0, 1) after recording 40 off 28 balls against them in her most recent innings prior to that span (9 November 2021).

09:36 Play video Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes | WBBL|10

What's on the line?

The Adelaide Strikers put their title defence back on track after a win over the Sydney Sixers while the Sydney Thunder snapped a five-game losing streak against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Both sides will be looking to get an edge over the rest of the competition with another win.

The Brisbane Heat remain as the only undefeated team so far this season, but a second win will help lock in a top four spot early in the season for either side.

Weber WBBL|10 standings