The Surge Podcast: Devine excited by young talent

We’re only a few days into Weber WBBL|10, but some of the youngest players in the competition are making a serious splash.



Scorchers quick Chloe Ainsworth impressed early by knocking over Melbourne Stars duo Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland in the same over.





“Oh she is a belter,” Devine said of Ainsworth.



“I gave her the nickname ‘Bulldozer’ and I’m pretty sure you can tell why by the way that she absolutely steams down when she takes poles.”



“But she’s such a great kid and again reminds me a little bit of myself as a younger player in terms of just has this infectious enthusiasm for the game that you just can’t help but smile and want to get in behind her.”



“She is so talented, the scary thing is I don’t think she quite knows how good she can be.”



“Those two wickets that she took against Lanning and Sutherland – they’re not bad players.”

09:19 Play video Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars | WBBL|10





Another youngster to catch Devine’s eye was 15-year-old Sydney Sixers starlet Caoimhe Bray, who hit the winning runs in her first WBBL game.



“Caoimhe Bray, seeing her out there with ‘Pez’ (Ellyse Perry) the other day, it’s such a cool thing.”



“I do feel like a proud mum or something, I don’t know why. I’ve got no connection whatsoever, but you really do feel this attachment.”



