Webb's move to top pays dividends for Renegades

When Melbourne Renegades coach Simon Helmot asked Courtney Webb if she would be keen to have a crack at opening the batting during the T20 Spring Challenge, she was only too happy to throw up her hand.

Working out exactly who, among a squad packed with batting talent, would join West Indies captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order was a significant piece of the puzzle the Renegades needed to work out heading into WBBL|10.

Webb, who has spent most of her elite career in the middle-order, was one of five players given the chance to open during that pre-season tournament, alongside Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum, Emma de Broughe and Ella Hayward.

Of those tested, the 24-year-old Tasmanian-born right-hander was given the job of joining Matthews for the first game of WBBL|10 after hitting 39 and 37 in her two games at the top.

She had earlier made starts at No.3 and No.4 in the Renegades' opening two Spring Challenge round games, including a 16-ball 36 against Adelaide.

Webb continued that form in the Renegades' first game of WBBL|10, hitting a solid 43 from 39 deliveries at Adelaide Oval, then was run out for 21 at Allan Border Field in their second.

But on Saturday at the CitiPower Centre, she outshone Matthews for much of their 102-run opening stand, taking down the Scorchers attack in the Powerplay – including launching Chloe Ainsworth onto the hill in the first over – as she brought up a second career WBBL half-century, and her first since 2020, off 34 balls.

She cut spinner Lilly Mills for four to bring up the milestone, then repeated the dose twice more in the same over before she was dismissed for a career-high 61 from 40 deliveries.

"(In the) Spring Bash, I put my hand up for a go at the top," Webb said after the Renegades wrapped up a six-wicket win.

"I haven't done it before, but it's the best time to bat, only two fielders out and the ball's nice and hard, so why not - and I'm enjoying it so far.

"(I've just adjusted) my mentality, I haven't changed too much with my skill set.

"It's just having that focus and clarity of what my best options are, and then just backing myself to do that.

"(Opening with Matthews) definitely takes the pressure off, that's for sure ... when she's knocking them everywhere at the other end, it's a pleasure to watch and we had a lot of fun out there today."

Webb and Matthews' opening stand laid the foundation for the club's much-needed first win of the season.

They are now 1-2, and will meet two-time reigning champions Adelaide Strikers – who have also lost two of their three matches – on Sunday in a game that will be crucial to both sides' top-four hopes.

"We'll try and carry the momentum off this game (into Sunday). We've been able to play out there already and know the conditions a bit better while the Strikers are getting off a plane from Sydney and coming off a loss as well," Webb said.

"Momentum is everything, and with a bit of a jam-packed schedule – we've got two more games in Perth this week as well – so we've got a really busy front end (of the tournament), and hopefully we can carry that through to Perth."