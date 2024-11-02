Renegades ease past Scorchers to get first points

Courtney Webb and Hayley Matthews' 102-run opening stand helped the Renegades get their campaign up and running

07:44 Play video Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers | WBBL|10

Melbourne Renegades completed a comfortable chase to beat the Perth Scorchers in their first home game of the season at the Junction Oval.

Beaten in both of their opening games and wooden-spooners last year, the Renegades bowled superbly to have heavyweights Perth all out for 140.

Sophie Molineux was particularly brilliant with 4-17 from her four overs, bowling Amy Jones and Chloe Piparo in the middle before helping clean up the tail.

All 10 of the Scorchers' wickets fell to spin, with Hayley Matthews, Alice Capsey and Georgia Wareham taking two each as the pressure continually told.

00:38 Play video Molineux rips through Scorchers lineup

Beth Mooney hit 36 up top for the Scorchers, but after she fell trying to scoop Capsey, it was only Alana King (26 off 15) that truly got going.

The Renegades then made light work of the chase, with Courtney Webb hitting Chloe Ainsworth over the long-on rope in the first over and taking 12 off the next from spinner Lilly Mills.

01:59 Play video Webb's free-flowing knock fires 'Gades to win

In her 79th WBBL match, Webb finished with her highest score of 61, dominating a 102-run opening stand with Hayley Matthews that helped the Renegades to victory with 14 balls to spare.

With the Hobart Hurricanes defeating the Brisbane Heat earlier in the day, the results leave Sydney Thunder top of the ladder with two wins and one loss, while two-time defending champions Adelaide are last with a 1-2 record early in the shortened 10-round season.