CA clarify ball change after Kishan, umpire exchange

Cricket Australia statement soothes tensions after Indian players were involved in an exchange with Umpire Shawn Craig on day four

01:14 Play video 'Not a discussion': Umpire informs India A of ball change

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will not be charged with dissent after match officials clarified why the ball was changed in the 'A' series match in Mackay.

A statement from Cricket Australia clarified the ball used in the fourth innings of the match was changed "due to deterioration".

Both teams' captain and manager were informed of the decision prior to play, and no further action would be taken, CA confirmed.

There appeared to be confusion among the India A players about the change of ball to start day four of the first-class match against Australia A in Mackay which sparked a group discussion between players and Umpire Shawn Craig.

Umpire Craig had cautioned India A wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan he could face a charge of dissent for "inappropriate behaviour" after he was heard over the stump microphones on the cricket.com.au live stream telling the umpire the ball change was a "very stupid decision".

Craig had initially responded "You will be on report for dissent, that is inappropriate behaviour," in comments broadcast by the stump microphone, but no further action will be taken after Australia A cruised to a seven-wicket win.

With the ball determined to have "deteriorated" there was no need for the umpires to impose a five-run penalty, as is customary under Law 41.3.4 if the "umpires consider that the condition of the ball has been unfairly changed".

Kishan has played two Tests among his 61 internationals for India but is not part of their Test squad for this summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Perth on November 22.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and batter Abhimanyu Easwaran are the only players in the India A side that form part of the Test squad.

Australia A skipper Nathan McSweeney (88 not out) and Beau Webster (61 not out) led the hosts to a seven-wicket victory in the first match of the 'A' series early on day four with an unbeaten 141-run partnership.

The second first-class match begins at the MCG on Thursday.

05:34 Play video Australia A v India A | First-class match one | Day 4

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

Australia squad: TBC

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed

First Test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT