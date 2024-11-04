Big guns return for Pakistan as Aussies bowl first at MCG

Pat Cummins opts to bowl first against Pakistan in Australia's first outing of the men's international summer

Mitchell Starc will take the new ball to kick off the men's international summer at the MCG with Australia bowling first in the opening ODI against Pakistan.

It means hometown pair Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk will have to wait until this evening to push their case to be Travis Head's full-time opening partner after returning skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field.

There were no late surprises for Australia after Cummins announced his XI yesterday, with Fraser-McGurk and Sean Abbott the other inclusions to a side that secured a 3-2 series victory over England in September.

Superstars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the fold for Pakistan after being omitted for the final two Tests of their home series victory over England last month.

Australia XI: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (c, wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Muhammad Rizwan's side has blooded two debutants – opener Saim Ayub and middle-order batter Irfan Khan – in their first 50-over international since last year's ODI World Cup.

They've also picked four quicks in their XI with Naseem Shah and former BBL speedsters Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain joining Shaheen.

"We don't want to prove anything," said Rizwan, who was Pakistan's new white-ball captain ahead of this series.

"We'll just play normal cricket. We will try our best to play against these guys. Yes, Australia is a good side, and they are in home conditions."

With Head and Mitch Marsh on paternity leave, Short and Fraser-McGurk will be Australia's sixth different ODI opening pair in as many matches after injury and illness concerns in England required regular juggling of the XI across the five-game series.

Josh Hazlewood and Cooper Connolly are the two others absent from the line-up that played in the fifth ODI in England, with the all-format quick currently playing for NSW in the Sheffield Shield as he builds up to the first Test against India on November 22, while Connolly was part of the Australia A side that beat India A in Mackay.

Both will join the ODI squad ahead of the second match in Adelaide on Friday.

Aaron Hardie retains his place as Australia's pace bowling allrounder ahead of Marcus Stoinis, who was not part of the ODI series in England.

Cummins said the three-match series was a great opportunity to see what some of their younger players were "made of" as they start their international careers while also helping plan for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next February.

"I've not played with (Hardie) yet, so excited to play alongside him," Cummins said.

"The good things about 'Hards' is he always seems to find a way to have impact on the game – some handy overs through any phase of the game and then some important knocks even batting at No.8.

"I'm really impressed. It's going to be great that he gets some more international exposure as well."

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports