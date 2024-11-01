Australia v Pakistan ODIs: All you need to know

The two sides will meet in three ODIs in their first encounter since last year's ODI World Cup

Australia head into this series coming off a 3-2 series win in England in September but with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy no doubt firmly in mind.

Pakistan meanwhile, overcame a disastrous start in their Test series against England at home to win 2-1 on big-spinning wickets. It's been almost a year since their last outing in the 50-over format.

What's the schedule?

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

How can I watch?

Every ball of the ODI series will be broadcast live and exclusive on Foxtel, as well as streamed on Kayo Sports.

Where do I find tickets?

Tickets for all three matches, including the series opener on Melbourne Cup eve, are still on sale.

Head to the tickets link here to secure your seats.

How else can I follow?

If you can't get to the game or tune in live, we've got options aplenty.

You'll be able to catch up on all the highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, while our crew on the ground will bring you the latest news and video.

Catch a replay of every wicket in the CA Live app's match centre, while push notifications can alert you to all breaking news.

You can also subscribe and tune into The Unplayable Podcast, which drops every Thursday and will cover both white-ball series against Pakistan, as well as the ongoing 'A' series and Sheffield Shield action.

What are the squads?

Australia have gone for an almost full-strength squad, as the fast bowling trio Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc all look to get their bowling loads up before the India Tests.

The exceptions are of course Mitch Marsh and Travis Head, both of whom will miss as they're away on paternity leave.

Josh Inglis will take the gloves as the only 'keeper in the squad and will be hoping to transfer his electric domestic form onto the international stage.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

The tourists have a new captain in Mohammad Rizwan who now has an even larger responsibility in addition to being wicketkeeper.

They've brought a five-strong pace attack in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Aamer Jamal, and there's a small chance all could play if Jamal bats at seven and off-spinning allrounder Agha Salman slots in at six.

However, that might be too bold a move, even for Pakistan and coach Jason Gillespie. Expect to see spinning allrounder Kamran Ghulam, who had a brilliant series against England and potentially left-arm tweaker Arafat Minhas, who at 19 years old, offers a glimpse of the future.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

What's going on with Pakistan?

Hang on, did you say Jason Gillespie is the coach? Well, there's never a dull moment in Pakistan cricket!

Just a week out from their tour opener against Australia, head coach Gary Kirsten handed in his resignation.

Kirsten was appointed the white-ball coach of Pakistan barely six months ago, when Australian Jason Gillespie was installed as red-ball coach.

But following the events of the past week, Gillespie has been called in to take charge of the white-ball sides too, at least on an interim basis.

Star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah may have been axed during their Test series win over England, but they'll all be fronting up Down Under and eager to make an impression against the reigning World Champions.

Players to watch

You may remember Saim Ayub from the Sydney Test earlier this year, when the then-21-year-old was selected to make his Test debut. Now the dashing opener is in line to make his ODI debut against the Aussies too, after smashing 156 in Pakistan's domestic One-Day Cup in late September.

There's no batter in Australia in better nick than Josh Inglis right now. He smashed a T20I century against Scotland in September and has effortlessly hit hundreds in both his Sheffield Shield matches this summer; 122 against Queensland and 101 against Tasmania.

It's hardly going out on a limb to nominate Mitch Starc as a player to watch, but the lethal left-armer has an outstanding ODI record, especially in Australia. He's currently sitting on 99 wickets on home soil, taken at 21.41 runs apiece, a decent improvement on his average away from home (26.74).

Shaheen Shah Afridi might have a point to prove after being dropped during the England Test series. Yet to play an ODI in Australia, the tall quick will be hoping he enjoys the conditions more than he has in Test matches here, where he averages 39.76 with the ball from four Tests.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent match first, W = win, L = loss, N = no result

Australia: WLLWWWWWWW

The Aussies have played eight ODIs since their World Cup win in Ahmedabad in November last year, a 3-0 win over West Indies and a 3-2 win over England.

Pakistan: LWWLLLLWWL

It will be almost a year to the day since Pakistan's most recent ODI, which was incredibly at last year's ODI World Cup in India.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports