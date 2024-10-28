Gillespie to coach Pakistan on Australia tour after Kirsten quits

Former South Australia and Strikers head coach takes the reins for Pakistan's ODI and T20 tour Down Under

Gary Kirsten has resigned as Pakistan's white-ball coach barely six months after taking up the job, the country's cricket board confirmed on Monday.

Test coach Jason Gillespie will fill in for Kirsten on their limited-overs tour of Australia beginning next week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

"Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted," the PCB said in a brief statement.

The PCB put South African Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 ODI World Cup victory, in charge of Pakistan's one-day and T20 International teams in April this year.

Kirsten was not present when the PCB unveiled wicketkeeper Mohmmad Rizwan as the new white-ball captain on Sunday replacing Babar Azam.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Australia between November 4 and 18 before flying to Zimbabwe for six limited-overs matches.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and excluisve on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports