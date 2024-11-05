Thunder confirm Warner's leadership role for BBL|14

With his lifetime leadership ban successfully reviewed, David Warner will again captain the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash

Sydney Thunder have confirmed David Warner as their captain for KFC BBL|14, assigning a new title to the opener less than a fortnight after his lifetime leadership ban was lifted.

Warner successfully appealed his captaincy sanction last month, originally handed to him by Cricket Australia for his role in the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

Warner has played irregularly for the Thunder across the past two seasons (eight matches), but having now retired from all international cricket, he is expected to be available for the entirety of the upcoming Big Bash campaign.

The 38-year-old replaces allrounder Chris Green as Thunder skipper, who remains at the club.

It's a full circle moment for Warner, who 14 years ago was named the Thunder's foundation captain.

Thunder squad: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Oliver Davies, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford, William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha

He played only one match in BBL|01 due to national commitments, but left a big mark with a match-winning 102no against the Melbourne Stars.

"Captaining the Thunder again this season means a lot to me," Warner said in a statement.

"I was part of the team from the start, and now to be back with that ‘C’ next to my name feels fantastic.

"I’m looking forward to leading from the front and sharing my experience with the young talent coming through."

01:58 Play video From the Vault: Warner clubs BBL's first-ever century

After a wooden spoon finish last season, the Thunder have refreshed their list by bringing in Aussies Nic Maddinson and Wes Agar, as well as Sam Billings, Sherfane Rutherford and Lockie Ferguson during the international player draft.

In addition, they have on their books some of the most exciting young batters in the country.

"One of the most exciting parts of this role is the chance to give back to the younger players, to pass on some of the knowledge I’ve gathered over the years," Warner said.

"We have an incredible group of young players like Ollie Davies, Jason Sangha, and Sam Konstas.

"They’re fearless and have so much potential. My goal is to guide them, help them learn the game, and ultimately give them the tools to thrive both in the BBL and beyond."

The Thunder's BBL|14 season begins on December 17 against the Adelaide Strikers.

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now