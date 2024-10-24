Warner's leadership ban lifted after successful review

David Warner has been cleared to again hold leadership positions in Australian cricket ahead of featuring in BBL|14

David Warner is eligible to take on leadership roles with his BBL club Sydney Thunder after having the lifetime ban imposed on him in the wake of the 2018 sandpaper scandal modified by an independent panel.

Warner, who retired from first-class and international limited-overs cricket earlier this year, appeared before a three-member panel earlier this month and successfully presented his case to have the terms of the original sanction amended.

The panel – Alan Sullivan KC, Jeff Gleeson KC and Jane Seawright – found unanimously that Warner had met all criteria to have the 2018 ban lifted with that decision is effective immediately.

"The respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner’s) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct," the panel says in its decision published today.

Read the Review Panel's decision in full here

"Mr Warner’s conduct and behaviour since the imposition of the sanction has been excellent and he appears to have made a substantial change, one example of which is that he no longer sledges or tries to provoke the opposing team.

"The Review Panel is more than satisfied that Mr Warner will not engage in any conduct similar to that which occurred in 2018 which resulted in the sanction and that the sanction has thus had the relevant quality of specific deterrence."

The panel agreed with Warner's submission the sanction imposed six and a half years ago had "achieved its purpose".

Cricket Australia did not oppose the former Test opener's challenge to the ban imposed following events in Cape Town, and confirmed he is now eligible to take on leadership positions in all Australian cricket competitions.

"In 2022 we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure there was a fair and rigorous process in place for all players and player support personnel to have long-term sanctions reviewed," Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said today.

"I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer."

The 37-year-old, who was vice-captain of Australia's Test team at the time of the sandpaper incident, had previously led his BBL outfit Sydney Thunder where he is a contracted player for BBL|14.

David Warner captained Australia to a T20 series win in New Zealand in 2018 // Getty

Warner was accompanied at last month's hearing by Thunder general manager and long-time New South Wales and Australia teammate Trent Copeland.

In addition to verbal support from Copeland and Cricket NSW's Hannah Barnes, the review panel was provided with written references from current Test skipper Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald, ex-Test captain Greg Chappell and former women's skipper and Federation of International Cricketers' Association president Lisa Sthalekar.

It also received two letters of support from current New Zealand Test batter Kane Williamson who played alongside Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise Warner captained to the Indian Premier League title in 2016.

"There has been a real shift in Dave, his demeanour, how he carries himself," Copeland told the panel according to transcript published today.

03:14 Play video Bull in a Baggy Green: The amazing career of David Warner

"It’s had a profound impact on him and certain behaviours, if you will, prior to 2018 that Dave was referencing, and … the sledging or the you know, other things that might come naturally to professional cricket, there’s been a real line in the sand that that just does not appear anymore with David Warner on a cricket field."

Despite his successful captaincy record in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad and more recently Delhi Capitals, Warner's only appearance as skipper of Sydney Thunder came in 2011 against Melbourne Stars at the MCG.

The Thunder were captained last summer by all-rounder Chris Green who took over from Jason Sangha.

