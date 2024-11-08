All you need to know: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

The Renegades and Stars go head-to-head in the local derby at CitiPower Centre, with this looming as a crucial game

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars

What: Match 19, Weber WBBL|10

Where: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

When: Saturday, November 9. Bat flip at 2.15pm AEDT, first ball at 3.00pm AEDT

Officials: Clare Haysom (field), Chris Grant (field), Daryl Brigham (third), Lisa McCabe (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)

Match squads

Renegades: Hayley Matthews (c), Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Jas Nevins, Tara Norris, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

The Renegades have made a forced change ahead of Saturday's derby with Victorian allrounder Jas Nevins added to the squad as a local replacement player for Emma de Broughe who injured her ankle in their previous match against Perth Scorchers. De Broughe will await scans on her foot to determine how long her layoff is while regular captain Sophie Molineux will miss again as she recovers from knee soreness.

Stars: Annabel Sutherland (c), Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Ines McKeon, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma

The Stars have made one change with Liv Henry coming in for Sasha Moloney.

Form guide

Renegades: LWWLL (most recent first)

Despite bowling the Scorchers out for 108, the Renegades fell short in the west on Thursday night.

Stars: LWWLW

The Sixers were far too good for the Stars on Friday, but Annabel Sutherland looks to have really found some form.

Players to watch

Alice Capsey was outstanding against the Scorchers, taking 5-25 in just three overs, while Milly Illingworth was handy with the ball too on Thursday, taking 2-15.

Annabel Sutherland showed power with the bat for the Stars on Friday, but their bowling attack couldn't stop Sixers superstar duo Ellyse Perry and Melie Kerr.

Most sixes scored WBBL|10 Player Total 1 Laura Harris L Harris 7 2 Deandra Dottin D Dottin 5 3 Grace Harris G Harris 5 4 Ellyse Perry E Perry 5 5 Athapaththu Athapaththu A Athapaththu 4 6 Heather Graham H Graham 4 7 Rhys McKenna R McKenna 4 8 Ines McKeon I McKeon 4

Head-to-head

What's on the line?

In such an even season that has been shortened by four games from last summer, every game is crucial to stay in the hunt. Every team has shown some real purple patches, so the finals race looks wide open.

Weber WBBL|10 standings