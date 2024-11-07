Scorchers edge 'Gades in low-scoring WACA thriller

Alana King took three wickets to help Perth Scorchers successfully defend 108

09:27 Play video Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|10

Perth Scorchers have hung on in a low-scoring final-ball thriller at the WACA Ground with Ebony Hoskin conceding just five runs off the final over to shut out Melbourne Renegades.

After the home side limped to 108 all out thanks to contributions from Mikayla Hinkley (32) and Australian leg-spinner Alana King (23), the Renegades found it equally as tough in reply.

Fiery quick Chloe Ainsworth (2-18) was on a hat-trick in the first over of the chase as Courtney Webb and Englishwoman Alice Capsey both succumbed for golden ducks.

01:08 Play video Ebony Hoskin holds nerve defending just 8 off final over

A steady stream of wickets ensured as Sophie Devine (2-22), King and Amy Edgar (1-25) reduced the Renegades to 6-58 just after the halfway mark.

West Indies power-hitter Deandra Dottin threatened to lift the visitors to victory with a boundary-laden 40 off 27 before King (3-23) struck twice to take the game down to wire.

Is that the match?



King removes the dangerous Dottin! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/rbphs0DzkJ — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 7, 2024

Veteran Sarah Coyte (20no off 31) inched the 'Gades towards their target but found herself off strike with three balls remaining and five runs needed for victory.

Debutant Charis Bekker couldn't connect with a ramp before scrambling a single from the penultimate delivery to leave Coyte the task of hitting a boundary to win the game.

Hoskin held her nerve as Coyte failed to connect, the Scorchers holding on by two runs in a bowling masterclass to go level with Sydney Thunder at the top of the Weber WBBL|10 standings with six points.

Earlier, the Scorchers crashed to 5-37 after being sent in as the likes of Devine (0), Beth Mooney (8) and Dayalan Hemalatha (12) fell cheaply.

Renegades allrounder Capsey snared three wickets in the final over to finish with figures of 5-25 as the Scorchers were bowled out in 19.5 overs.

01:04 Play video Capsey spins Scorchers out with five wickets

Milly Illingworth (2-15) bowled four straight overs with the new ball while Hayley Matthews (2-15) also helped spark the early collapse.

The Renegades were eight wickets down and needing eight runs off the final over to win before Hoskin stepped up to get her side over the line.

If they had lost another wicket then the injured Emma de Broughe – who rolled her left ankle while fielding earlier in the match – would have come out with a runner.

The Scorchers' win marked the fifth lowest total successfully defended in WBBL history, with the Renegades finishing on 8-106.

"The heart rate was definitely high. That's an unbelievable win for us," King said after her player-of-the-match performance.

"We were really short with the bat. For us to defend that – how good was 'Ebs' (Hoskin) in the last over? Credit to her.

"I'm so proud of this group."

Weber WBBL|10 standings