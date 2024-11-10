Bulk changes for Aussies with Test stars out of ODI decider

Josh Inglis will lead Australia as several players prioritise Test preparation ahead of the deciding ODI against Pakistan

New Test squad member Josh Inglis leads a vastly changed Australia line-up into the series deciding ODI against Pakistan at Perth Stadium today.

Following their hefty nine-wicket loss to Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Friday, the reigning ODI world champions have lost a clutch of star players as they prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test campaign against India.

Batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne along with pace bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and skipper Pat Cummins all headed home from Adelaide leaving Inglis – who was named in Australia's Test squad earlier today – to lead a new-look outfit.

Australia XI: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (c, wk), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (c, wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Into Australia's starting XI come experienced allrounder Marcus Stoinis and seamer Sean Abbott, as well as comparative ODI newbies Lance Morris for his third 50-over international, and Spencer Johnson and Cooper Connolly who have played one apiece

Western Australia allrounder Aaron Hardie is listed to assume Smith's place at number three in the batting order as Australia chase their first ODI victory at Perth Stadium.

Their only previous 50-over games at the venue resulted in losses to England (by 12 runs) and to South Africa (by six wickets) both in 2018.

Pakistan meanwhile, have made no changes and will use the same XI used in both the first two matches of this series.

Having lost the current series opener at the MCG by two wickets last Monday, Pakistan are chasing their second consecutive ODI series win over Australia following their comprehensive triumph in Adelaide.

The team, coached by former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie who recently led Pakistan's Test team to a series win over England, won the ODI series that followed the Test campaign against Australia in Pakistan in 2022.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c - first two matches), Josh Inglis, (c - third match), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett (third match only), Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (second match only), Spencer Johnson (third match only), Marnus Labuschagne (first two matches only), Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe (third match only), Matthew Short, Steve Smith (first two matches only), Mitchell Starc (first two matches only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: Australia won by two wickets

November 8: Pakistan won by nine wickets

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

