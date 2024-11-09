McSweeney, Inglis named in Border-Gavaskar Test squad

01:09 Play video McSweeney on his promotion and history as an opener

Nathan McSweeney is set to make his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, but selectors have sprung a late surprise by including Josh Inglis in a 13-player squad.

Inglis, who today will captain Australia in the third ODI against Pakistan in Perth, is also in contention for a Test debut after being named in a squad for the first NRMA Insurance Test match only.

Inglis had previously been ruled out as an opening batting contender by national selection panel chair George Bailey.

02:36 Play video In case you don't know me: Josh Inglis

Naming a spare batter or a reserve specialist wicketkeeper in a Test squad at home is a break from the norm for Australia, who traditionally bolster their squad with back-up bowlers.

With Scott Boland having secured his place as the side’s sole reserve quick in the squad, the presence of two uncapped batters and only one confirmed vacancy raises the possibility selectors are considering a shock change further down the order.

Australia squad for first Test Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

McSweeney appears certain to play, with Bailey saying today: "Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket.

"His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level.

"Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad."

McSweeney earned the edge over opening batter rivals in leading Australia A to back-to-back comprehensive victories over India A in the past fortnight.

The Queenslander who now captains South Australia impressed in the opening ‘A’ match in Mackay last week where he scored 39 and 88no from No.4, prompting selectors to elevate him to open at the MCG.

In his first-ever experience opening at first-class level, McSweeney made 14 in the first innings, and looked much more comfortable at the crease in the second dig, facing 69 balls across 100 minutes of play, blunting India A’s new-ball attack that dismissed both Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft for golden ducks.

McSweeney put on 47 in a stand with Sam Konstas before an excellent delivery from Mukesh Kumar moved just enough off the seam to take the outside edge. By then selectors had seen enough, even with Marcus Harris having top-scored in the first innings at the MCG with 74.

01:46 Play video Composed McSweeney hits unbeaten 88 to spearhead chase

The inclusion of Inglis is just reward for a fine Shield season that has so far seen the West Australian wicketkeeper-batter hit two centuries in as many games in Perth, notching 122 and 48 against Queensland as well as 101 & 26 not out against Tasmania.

While Inglis was a surprise replacement for Alex Carey as wicketkeeper in Australia’s one-day side ahead of last year’s World Cup in India, Carey can be content with his form coming into the Test series, having hit two centuries in three Shield matches to be the competition’s top run scorer with 452 at 90.40.

Carey was also named player of the match in Australia's most recent Test outing, against New Zealand at Christchurch, where he guided his team to victory with an unbeaten 98.

The Test squad will assemble in Perth next Sunday, November 17, five days before the opening Test.

However it is unclear if they will be joined immediately by Inglis, who was also named captain for the three-match T20 series against Pakistan that concludes in Hobart on November 18.

02:51 Play video Inglis' stunning form continues with second straight Shield ton

If Inglis is summoned back to Perth, where his family emigrated to from Leeds while he was aged 14, then a new T20 captain – and wicketkeeper – would be needed.

A new round of Shield cricket begins next Thursday, but it is unlikely any of the Test squad will feature. Queensland’s Friday start to their clash with Tasmania in Brisbane effectively rules out Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne – who has 519 runs at 103.80 in Test cricket at Perth Stadium but has struggled for form of late.

NSW quartet Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood all headed home on Saturday for a break after playing in the ODI series against Pakistan, while Mitch Marsh and Travis Head are both still on parental leave.

Australia have indicated it is less likely they will roll through the five-Test series with an unchanged fast bowling line-up, and Boland built up nicely for the series with 29 overs in the ‘A’ clash at the MCG, returning match figures of 1-87.

Michael Neser is recovering from a left hamstring strain picked up after taking four first-innings wickets in Melbourne.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: November 22-26: Perth Stadium, 1.20pm AEDT

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc (first Test only)

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed