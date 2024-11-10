Thunder take win and bragging rights in Sydney Smash

Heather Knight and Samantha Bates' efforts helped Thunder beat their cross-town rivals at the SCG

Sydney Thunder have strengthened their position on top of the Weber WBBL|10 points table with an 18-run win over the Sixers in the Sydney Smash.

The Thunder batted first and made 6-158 after winning the toss, with England's Heather Knight (50 off 31), captain Phoebe Litchfield (34 off 25) and Chamari Athapaththu (33 off 35) all contributing.

The partnership between Litchfield and Knight threatened to post a much bigger total, with the duo scoring 30 runs off the two overs of the power surge. But Sixers put the brakes by removing them in back-to-back overs right after.

In reply, the Sixers slumped to 5-63, but Ashleigh Gardner (49 off 36) inspired a fightback and her sixth-wicket stand of 54 runs with Maitlan Brown (20 off 17) put the team in magenta back in front.

But after Brown was caught inside the boundary off Hannah Darlington's bowling, it triggered a collapse of 5-23 and the Sixers were dismissed for 140.

Samantha Bates was the hero with ball for the Thunder, picking up key wickets of Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage and Gardner.

With her 3-22 off four overs, Bates moved back past fellow spinner Alana King at the top of the wicket-taking table.

Taneale Peschel (2-24 off three overs) claimed the wicket of Ellyse Perry (15 off 12) – who has been in hot form this season – and Shabnim Ismail took four outstanding outfield catches in windy conditions in front of 5002 spectators at the SCG.

