Australia v Pakistan T20Is: All you need to know

Will Pakistan repeat their feat in the ODIs and upset the home side?

After a rare home white-ball series defeat, Australia will be out to right the record in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

The Aussies are coming off an unexpected 2-1 loss in the 50-over format and will have to make do in the 20-over matches without any of their Test squad, with captain Josh Inglis the exception.

Pakistan's quicks have been firing on all cylinders and all four fast men who performed so well in the ODIs will be available for the T20s.

What's the schedule?

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

How can I watch?

Every ball of the T20I series will be broadcast live and exclusive on Foxtel, as well as streamed on Kayo Sports.

Where do I find tickets?

Tickets for all three matches are still on sale.

Head to the tickets link here to secure your seats.

How else can I follow?

If you can't get to the game or tune in live, we've got options aplenty.

You'll be able to catch up on all the highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, while our crew on the ground will bring you the latest news and video.

Catch a replay of every wicket in the CA Live app's match centre, while push notifications can alert you to all breaking news.

You can also subscribe and tune into The Unplayable Podcast, which drops every Thursday and will cover both the T20 series against Pakistan and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

What are the squads?

After both nations had an underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign in June, we see to vastly different squads to what we saw in that tournament a few months back.

Australia: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Josh Inglis will become Australia's 14th men's captain in the format, only days after he made his captaincy debut in one-day internationals.

Tim David and Nathan Ellis link up with the squad as the other players all featured during the ODI series.

In all there are four players who didn't feature in the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup, which becomes six if you include that tournament's 'travelling reserves' Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Josh Philippe comes in for the injured Cooper Connolly, who fractured a metacarpal in his hand while batting in the third ODI.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan

The tourists welcome in some fresh faces too, including more fast bowling cavalry in the form of Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan.

Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan bring some new options with the bat while leg-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem offers a slow bowling option, although given Pakistan's success with the quicks to date he may find to tough to crack the XI.

Players to watch

If Xavier Bartlett gets the new ball in his hand, especially at his home ground the Gabba, he will get it moving. Has made a stunning start to his international career and has shown skills in all three phases of the T20 innings.

Middle-order batter Usman Khan is a late bloomer who recently came into Pakistan's team at the T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old doesn't have a great deal of experience but he does have form: In October he made 201no in a List A match in Pakistan.

It looks likely that Aaron Hardie will get an opportunity up the order in these matches and if he does, it won't be long until we see he tear a match apart, like he's done so regularly in the Big Bash League. A genuine allrounder, Hardie is still only 25 years old and with Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh not getting any younger, we should see a lot more of him in the green and gold in years to come.

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent match first, W = win, L = loss, N = no result

Australia: NLWWWWLLWW

The Aussies played six T20s in their September tour of the UK, defeating Scotland 3-0 and finishing all square against England with one win apiece as the deciding game was washed out.

Prior to that, their T20 World Cup was going swimmingly with five straight wins, but back-to-back losses to Afghanistan and India abruptly ended their campaign.

Pakistan: WWLLLNLNWW

Pakistan haven't played any T20s since the World Cup in the West Indies, where they failed to make it through the group stage and lost to USA in a Super Over.

That tournament also saw them lose to India (by six runs) despite getting themselves into a very strong position, before winning dead rubbers against Canada and Ireland.

Australia v Pakistan T20 series 2024

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports