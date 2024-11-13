WBBL Team of the Decade: top ‘keeper contenders

As fans select their WBBL Team of the Decade, we’ve dug into the stats of the top contenders for each role

Fan voting is now open for the WBBL Team of the Decade.

To help you decide which players will make your best 12, we are digging into the stats and best performances for the main contenders, starting with the wicketkeepers.

Voting will be open until November 24 on the Big Bash App.

The panel will then review and combine public votes with their own selections to finalise the 12-player side, which will be announced ahead of the Weber WBBL|10 Final on Sunday, December 1.

00:47 Play video Healy's super leg-side stumping

Alyssa Healy

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 119 | Runs: 3005 | Best: 112* | 50s: 15 | 100s: 5 | Dismissals: 99

Healy has been a force at the top of the order and behind the stumps for the Sixers since the first WBBL season. She is poised to become the third ‘keeper to reach 100 dismissals, and likely would have reached that milestone far quicker had she not missed almost all of WBBL|09 due to injury. No one has scored more WBBL hundreds than Healy, who has five to her name. She skippered the Sixers to their first title in WBBL|02 filling in for Ellyse Perry, and top-scored on both of their final triumphs.

Beth Mooney

Seasons: 10 | Matches: 138 | Runs: 4854 | Best: 102 | 50s: 42 | 100s: 3 | Dismissals: 103

It is likely that even fans who select a different wicketkeeper for their teams will be eager to include Beth Mooney as a batter, and for good reason – she is the only player who have hit at least 400 runs in all nine completed seasons, and is a three-time title winner. Mooney is neck-and-neck with Georgia Redmayne at the top of the dismissals list, and with the bat she has hit three WBBL centuries. However, her most memorable performance is her heroic innings in the WBBL|04 final, where she battled through heat and illness to steer the Heat to their first title with her 46-ball 65.

00:50 Play video Brilliance! Redmayne flies to take a hanger

Georgia Redmayne

Seasons: 9 | Matches: 119 | Runs: 2526 | Best: 98* | 50s: 16 | 100s: 0 | Dismissals: 104

Redmayne had to work hard for her first opportunities in the WBBL, and after missing out on a contract for the inaugural season she was given a chance by the Hurricanes in WBBL|02. Over the nine years since – much of that spent juggling cricket with studying and then practicing medicine – Redmayne has flourished into one of the top wicketkeeper-batters in the country. The Heat has been her home for the last five seasons, where she has been a rock at the top of the order alongside Grace Harris.

Tegan McPharlin

Seasons: 8 | Matches: 109 | Runs: 488 | Best: 41* | 50s: 0 | 100s: 0 | Dismissals: 91

McPharlin set the benchmark for WBBL wicketkeepers throughout her eight seasons with the Strikers. She ended her career with 51 catches and 40 stumpings in the league, and did a superb job ‘keeping to the swing of Megan Schutt, the raw pace of Darcie Brown and the leg-spin of Amanda-Jade Wellington, among others.

Lizelle Lee

Seasons: 7 | Matches: 88 | Runs: 2287 | Best: 150* | 50s: 11 | 100s: 4 | Dismissals: 25

The former South African international has forged a reputation as one of the league’s biggest hitters throughout her stints with both Melbourne clubs and currently, Hobart Hurricanes. She has hit four centuries, and been dependable behind the stumps – although she has not always taken on that role, having been named as designated keeper in 50 of her first 88 games.

* Statistics current to November 13