Doran reaches three figures on rain-interrupted day two

Little play possible at Allan Border Field but Tasmania maintain their strong position over Queensland

Jake Doran posted his fifth first-class hundred as Tasmania went to an early stumps at 5-394 on a rain-marred day two against Queensland at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Doran's 101 from 112 deliveries was the chief talking point on a day where only 9.1 overs were possible, with the weather frustrating two teams desperate to begin making their way up the Sheffield Shield ladder.

Resuming on 89, Doran made his way to three figures but lost his overnight partner Jake Weatherald early in proceedings, the left-hander out without adding to his day-one total of 186 as the pair tallied 163 for the fourth wicket.

It was an uncharacteristically aggressive innings from the diminutive left-hander, but came at the right time for a Tasmania side who are chasing a first win of the season and are desperate to lift themselves from the foot of the ladder.

After a difficult opening day, captain and leg-spinner Mitch Swepson got the breakthrough, and Doran was out soon after, caught by wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson from the bowling of Mark Steketee, who had a shiny new ball at his disposal.

Beau Webster (17no) and Brad Hope (6no) then picked up the slack for the visitors, moving them quickly towards 400, and with almost half the match over (extended hours will be played to make up some time), an overnight declaration from Tigers skipper Jordan Silk could well be on the cards.

