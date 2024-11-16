Rauf-inspired Pakistan restrict Aussies to 9-147

In-form speedster curbs furious start from the hosts to give his team every chance of squaring T20I series

Australia have staggered to 9-147 in their Twenty20 clash against Pakistan, after a red-hot start with the bat faded out fast at the SCG.

The hosts blasted 47 runs in the first 15 deliveries in Sydney on Saturday night, before losing 9-100 in the next 105 balls of the innings.

It left Australia posting a sub-par target as they pursue a victory that would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Matt Short (32) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (20) both blasted out of the blocks for Australia, with the latter hitting four boundaries in an opening over that went for 21.

McGurk was dropped by Naseem Shah when on eight, but took on Shaheen Shah Afridi with great success and pulled him over long on for six.

Short also made a point to take on Naseem in the next over, pulling him for six deep into the Ladies Pavilion and cutting the quick away for another four.

The pair hit six fours and cleared the rope twice in the first 2.3 overs, with Australia on par for a record powerplay score.

But when McGurk got too audacious jumping to upper cut a Haris Rauf ball and skying it to cover, the game changed.

Pakistan began to take pace off the ball with great success, Australia went five overs without a boundary and Short was bowled by an Abbas Afridi slower delivery.

Josh Inglis fell for a second-ball duck to Rauf, whose tremendous tour of Australia continued with a superb return of 4-22.

It took the quick's tally of wickets for the tour to 15, with Saturday's figures coming despite having two catches dropped off his bowling.

Debutant spinner Sufiyan Muqeem took 2-21, with Marcus Stoinis (14) and Glenn Maxwell (21) both picking out fielders on the boundary.

Only Aaron Hardie's 28 from 23 was able to lift Australia late, as they managed as many boundaries in the last 105 balls of the innings as they did the first 15.

Australia v Pakistan T20Is 2024

November 14: Australia won by 29 runs at the Gabba

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

All matches live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia T20 squad: Josh Inglis (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Muhammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.