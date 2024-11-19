All you need to know: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers

A spot in the finals could be on offer for both these sides, in what looms as a season-shaping game

Match facts

Who: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 34, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Thursday, November 21. Bat flip at 3.00pm AEDT, first ball at 3.45pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

For all matches in WBBL|10 there will be a Weber Baby Q up for grabs during the innings break. Fans can simply scan the QR code on the big screen to compete in trivia on their phone. The fan with the most correct answers in the fastest time will win.

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Troy Penman (Field), Mitchell Claydon (Field), Roberto Howard (Third), Bede Sajowitz (Fourth), Joanne Broadbent (Referee)

Match Squads

Sydney Sixers: Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Sarah Bryce, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ash Gardner, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Nicklin, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Courtney Sippel

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (captain), Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Hemalatha Dayalan (India), Amy Edgar, Brooke Halliday (New Zealand), Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo

Form Guide:

Sydney Sixers: NRLLWW (Most recent first)

There was no result in the recent Sydney Smash, with rain and lightning stopping the game. But the Sixers had been facing an uphill battle for the finals even before that match.

Perth Scorchers: LLWLW

A loss to the struggling Strikers put a serious dent in Perth's finals aspirations. With games to come against the Sixers and Hurricanes, every ball will be crucial for the Scorchers.

Players to watch:

Sarah Bryce has been one of the more underrated success stories for the Sixers this year. The Scottish player has been very handy with the bat, even when some of the bigger names around her have struggled.



The heat will be on all of the Scorchers batters, bar Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday who managed to get going against the Strikers. But it was all a bit too late, with five players failing to reach double figures.

09:02 Play video Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat | WBBL|10

Head-to-head

Rapid facts:

The Perth Scorchers have won eight of their last 10 WBBL matches against the Sydney Sixers.





Ashleigh Gardner (97) is three away from becoming the first Sydney Sixers player to take 100 wickets in the WBBL.





The Perth Scorchers have executed three stumpings across their last two innings. That is as many as they recorded in their 16 innings prior.





Chloe Piparo (914) is 86 away from becoming the seventh player to score 1,000 runs for the Perth Scorchers. She's scored 155 runs at an average of 57.5 across her last four matches against the Sydney Sixers.

What's on the line

Just one point separates the Hurricanes, Scorchers and Sixers in the standings. Hobart currently holds that fourth spot, but this game could be the one that shakes things up in a big way.



Simply put, both teams will be looking at this as a must-win game.

Weber WBBL|10 standings