Renegades secure finals place with thumping win over Hurricanes

Georgia Wareham smashed a half-century before a collective effort from the Renegades bowlers caught the home team short

The Melbourne Renegades have locked in a WBBL finals berth and left Hobart's top-four hopes hanging in the balance after comfortably beating the Hurricanes by 22 runs.

In the second match of a double-header at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Thursday night, Georgia Wareham's career-best 69 helped the Renegades to 5-150, before the Hurricanes were restricted to 8-128 in reply.

The 'Gades slumped to 4-53 before being rescued with an 81-run wicket union between Wareham and Naomi Stalenberg (36no).

Nicole Carey (3-26) was the pick of bowlers for the Hurricanes, whose run chase failed to gain any momentum.

They crashed to 3-18 in the seventh over after losing swashbuckling Lizelle Lee (0), Carey (2) and Heather Graham (2) cheaply.

When West Indian Deandra Dottin bowled Hobart captain Elyse Villani (37) with a searing yorker, a sixth win from their past seven starts was all but sealed for the Renegades (10 points), who can still knock Sydney Thunder (13 points) off top spot.

