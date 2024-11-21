InMobi
Renegades secure finals place with thumping win over Hurricanes

Steve Larkin (AAP)
Steve Larkin (AAP)

Georgia Wareham smashed a half-century before a collective effort from the Renegades bowlers caught the home team short

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades | WBBL|10

The Melbourne Renegades have locked in a WBBL finals berth and left Hobart's top-four hopes hanging in the balance after comfortably beating the Hurricanes by 22 runs.

In the second match of a double-header at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Thursday night, Georgia Wareham's career-best 69 helped the Renegades to 5-150, before the Hurricanes were restricted to 8-128 in reply.

The 'Gades slumped to 4-53 before being rescued with an 81-run wicket union between Wareham and Naomi Stalenberg (36no).

Nicole Carey (3-26) was the pick of bowlers for the Hurricanes, whose run chase failed to gain any momentum.

They crashed to 3-18 in the seventh over after losing swashbuckling Lizelle Lee (0), Carey (2) and Heather Graham (2) cheaply.

When West Indian Deandra Dottin bowled Hobart captain Elyse Villani (37) with a searing yorker, a sixth win from their past seven starts was all but sealed for the Renegades (10 points), who can still knock Sydney Thunder (13 points) off top spot.

 

Weber WBBL|10 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Thunder Women Sydney Thunder Women THU 9 6 2 0 1 0.294 0 13
2 Melbourne Renegades Women Melbourne Renegades Women REN 9 6 3 0 0 0.307 0 12
3 Brisbane Heat Women Brisbane Heat Women HEA 8 5 3 0 0 0.2 0 10
4 Perth Scorchers Women Perth Scorchers Women SCO 9 4 4 1 0 -0.091 0 9
5 Hobart Hurricanes Women Hobart Hurricanes Women HUR 9 4 5 0 0 0.104 0 8
6 Sydney Sixers Women Sydney Sixers Women SIX 9 3 4 1 1 -0.367 0 8
7 Adelaide Strikers Women Adelaide Strikers Women STR 9 3 6 0 0 -0.357 0 6
8 Melbourne Stars Women Melbourne Stars Women STA 8 2 6 0 0 -0.125 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

