All you need to know: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

The top spot and the last final-four place are on the line when the Brisbane Heat host the Sydney Sixers

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 40, Weber WBBL|10

Where: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

When: Sunday, November 24. Bat flip at 7.20pm AEDT, first ball at 8.05pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel 7, 7+, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Officials: Riki Wessels (Field), David Taylor (Field), Roberto Howards (Third), Nathan James (Fourth), Kent Hannam (Referee)

Match Squads

Brisbane Heat:



Sydney Sixers:

Form Guide:

Brisbane Heat: WWWWL (Most recent first)

A strong finish in the last half of the season sees the Brisbane Heat poised for another finals berth and the possibility of clinching top spot.

Sydney Sixers: DNRLLW (Most recent first)

The Sydney Sixers have done everything they can to stay in finals contention but a draw against the Scorchers in the most recent game put a dent in their chances.

Players to watch:

The Brisbane Heat's experienced players will have the pressure on them to perform with a home final on the line. Jess Jonassen and Grace Harris are big game players so expect to see them fire.

Ash Gardner's impact on the Sixers has grown as the season has gone on and the allrounder had her best output against the Scorchers, picking up a four-wicket haul on the way to the 100 WBBL wickets milestone.

01:21 Play video Gardner bags four, passes 100 WBBL wickets

Head-to-head

What's on the line

After 39 games, it all comes down to the final day of WBBL|10 regular season! It's possible for the Brisbane Heat to take top spot off the Melbourne Renegades if they win this game. But they will have to do it by a fair margin to make up the net run rate.

The Heat are still guaranteed a spot in the top three and their sixth straight finals appearance irrespective of the result and a win will give them hope they can avenge last year's loss in the grand final to the Adelaide Strikers.

The Sixers need results to go their way overnight, and if they do, it's as simple as a win and they take the last top-four spot and go into the finals.

Weber WBBL|10 standings