Renegades finish top, host WBBL|10 Final at the MCG

The Renegades will host their first-ever WBBL final at the MCG, after the WBBL|10 finals came down to the final game of the home-and-away season

The Renegades had to watch on nervously from Melbourne on Sunday night to find out their Weber WBBL|10 finals fate, but when Caoimhe Bray delivered the third ball of the 13th over to Heat captain Jess Jonassen at Allan Border Field on Sunday night, their top-placed finish and home MCG final was sealed.

The Heat needed to reel in the Sixers' 140 in 13.3 overs in order to climb ahead of the Renegades on the table, claim top spot and advance directly to next Sunday's final.

Instead, they won in 17 overs, which was enough for Brisbane to secure second spot on the ladder, meaning they will host The Challenger at Allan Border Field on Friday night.

It means the Renegades will host the WBBL|10 final next Sunday afternoon at the MCG, a historic day for the club which had never advanced beyond the semi-finals across the first nine editions of the WBBL.

WBBL|10 Finals

The Heat's win also meant Sydney Thunder finished third, and will host Hobart Hurricanes in the Knockout at Drummoyne Oval on Wednesday night, with the winner of that clash advancing to the Challenger two days later.

The winner of the Challenger advances to Sunday's Final against the Renegades.

Tickets for all finals will go on sale here on Monday, November 25 at 12pm (venue local time).

The Final will be the first standalone WBBL finale decider staged at the MCG. The last final played at the iconic Melbourne ground was back in WBBL|01 when the Thunder defeated the Sixers in a double-header with the KFC BBL.

The Renegades, who have made a remarkable turnaround after winning just two games and finishing on the bottom of the table last season, are making their return to the WBBL top four for the first time since 2021.

They have finished on top of the table for the first time in their history, giving them a huge advantage as they eye their first title.

The Heat have made finals for seven consecutive seasons, but they last featured in the Final in 2019 when they won the second of their back-to-back titles.

The Thunder will be looking to improve on their WBBL|09 result, where they squeaked into finals but were eliminated by the Heat in the Knockout.

The Hurricanes last appeared in the WBBL finals in 2022, when they were knocked out by The Heat in the first elimination match.

All finals matches will be broadcast on Channel Seven, 7Plus, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as ABC and SEN radio.

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes | Drummoyne Oval | Wednesday, November 27 at 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v TBC | Allan Border Field | Friday, November 29 at 7.15pm AEDT, 6.15pm AEDT

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v TBC | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

