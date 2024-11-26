InMobi
Late rain thwarts WA victory push after Bancroft hundred

cricket.com.au & AAP
WA opener's first century of the season wasn't enough to help his side to maximum points against South Australia

South Australia v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Cameron Bancroft hit his first century of the summer but rain and a stubborn knock from Liam Scott ended Western Australia's bid to secure victory against South Australia.

Bancroft struck an unbeaten 105 off 255 balls as WA declared at 3-243 in their second innings, setting South Australia a victory target of 364 off 90 overs.

'Done it tough': Bancroft raises first century of the season

South Australia were precariously placed at 5-170 after 60.1 overs when a rain break wiped out 17 overs.

The loss of Harry Nielsen in the first over after the rain break meant WA needed just four more wickets with 12.2 overs remaining.

But Scott (33no off 106 balls) and Ben Manenti (21 off 34) guided the hosts to 6-208 before the game was deemed a draw with three balls remaining.

There was unexpected drama late in the match when Hilton Cartwright was forced off the field after being accidentally struck in the head by the ball.

Cartwright wasn't looking when Bancroft tossed the ball to him from five metres away, but luckily the impact was only minor.

Bancroft resumed on Tuesday unbeaten on 71, bringing up his century with a hook shot to square leg off Spencer Johnson from his 247th ball faced.

After failing to pass 16 runs in his 11 previous red-ball innings this summer – including two matches for Australia A – after starting the season as a genuine contender for the vacant Test opening spot, the relief was evident as he celebrated reaching the milestone.

Bancroft back in the runs with first ton of 2024-25 summer

The 32-year-old raised his bat and helmet to the sky upon reaching triple figures, with the knock an important step in his bid to get back in the conversation for a Test call-up.

Cartwright (33) and Ashton Turner (24no) provided support prior to the declaration on day four with Johnson (2-60) claiming two of the three wickets to fall in WA's second innings.

WA young gun Jayden Goodwin was named man of the match for his scores of 139 and 69. WA retained the Rod Marsh Cup (main picture) after winning the inaugural contest for the perpetual trophy last season.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

1 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 5 2 1 2 0 0 5 4.2 23.2
2 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 5 2 1 2 0 0 3.17 4.3 21.47
3 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 4 2 1 1 0 0 3.76 3.4 20.16
4 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 4 1 1 2 0 0 3.03 3.3 14.33
5 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 4 0 2 2 0 0 5.41 3.2 10.61
6 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 4 0 1 3 0 0 3.75 3.6 10.35

