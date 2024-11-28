Indian Heat: the star duo shining for Brisbane in WBBL

Brisbane Heat's rise to a seventh straight finals campaign has come with the support of two starring recruits from India

If ‘proving the doubters wrong’ has been one of the themes of Brisbane Heat’s WBBL|10 campaign to date, it is also a fitting individual narrative for two of the club’s newest faces.

India pair Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues were drafted by the Heat this season, joining a club that can arguably lay claim to being the most successful across the last decade, but which came into this season with eight new players and a new coach following an off-season of change.

Rodrigues was joining her third Big Bash club but found familiar faces in Delhi Capitals teammates Jess Jonassen and Laura Harris – and Pandey.

This was Pandey’s first opportunity to play in the WBBL, but the 35-year-old pace bowler was no stranger to Queensland or her new teammates, having travelled to Queensland out of her own pocket in 2022 to undergo a preseason in Queensland Premier cricket in an attempt to reignite her game after being left out of the ODI World Cup squad earlier that year.

That experience, combined with the mentorship of Australia legend Belinda Clark, prompted a shift in mindset and form had led to a recall for India’s T20 World Cup campaign in February 2023.

But almost as quickly as she had returned to the international stage, Pandey again found herself on the outer and she has not played for her country since that tournament in South Africa – despite being included in the team of the tournament at this year’s WPL after starring for Delhi.

The Heat saw potential in Pandey however with her connection to Queensland proving to be advantageous as she was picked up in the WBBL|10 draft. In what has become a top pick, Pandey's WPL form followed her to Brisbane, where she was this week included in the best XI of WBBL|10, after taking 12 wickets in 10 matches with an economy rate of 6.68.

"I've been here twice before, practicing with them, but I've gotten more than what I expected (out of this experience) - this is a really great bunch of girls and the support staff as well," Pandey told cricket.com.au.

"(Making the Team of the Tournament) is huge.

"With everything that's been happening in the background, to be recognised and to be in the Team of the Tournament of probably one of the premier cricket tournaments around the world, it’s a great honour.

"A huge part of it is the confidence that is shown in me by the Brisbane Heat ... to be honest, I feel worthy to be playing for this group.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed it and if you enjoy the environment and being in this team's company, the results will show."

Pandey remained on the outer for this year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, and again when India named their squad to play Australia in a three-game ODI starting in Brisbane next week.

But she admitted she still held out hope of returning to the international stage.

"Every time I get onto the cricket ground, it’s to get back and play and represent my country," she said.

"That's always running in the back of my mind … every time I go out there to play, I want to play for India again."

For Rodrigues, her international spot is currently assured, and she will turn out for India in Brisbane next week when their ODI series against Australia gets underway at Allan Border Field.

But the right-hander has at times had her T20 batting qualities questioned by various fans and pundits.

Her stylish game, based on perfect timing and placement is a delight to watch, and she produces some of the game’s more perfect drives – but the ability to consistently find, and clear, the boundary was an art she had to work on.

That graft, Rodrigues explained, has been both physical and mental.

"I have loved it out here, it just feels like it was so easy and effortless to just gel in with everyone," Rodrigues told cricket.com.au.

"For me, my power game is something I have to work on a little extra compared to others … I'm more of a timer, but with the way women's cricket is developing and going, I can't stay the same.

"I need to keep adding to my game, I need to keep getting better, keep finding new areas where fielders are not placed, trying to ramp, trying to move across, walk towards the bowler, just basically play on the bowler's mind.

"And also, I was working on that mindset of being a little more aggressive."

If a player ever needed an environment that would encourage them to play with freedom and aggression, it is the Brisbane Heat, home of the Harris sisters and famous across both their women’s and men’s teams for their hard-hitting, all-in approach with bat in hand.

"(It’s) a little bit with my back lift, I had already spoken to my coaches back home … about how to get my back lift up and be ready slightly earlier, which helps me in my downswing," she said.

"I was a little late on the ball, but once I'm (there quicker), I have a fraction of a second more, which helps me see the ball earlier and just go and execute my shot.

"At the same time, it's giving me a lot of power with that downswing, because for me, I'm not the most muscular person – I am strong, but I think it is my bat swing that gives me that power."

Her time at the Heat has seen her continue the work she had started at home – with a little encouragement from two of the hardest hitters in the game.

"In Perth, I had two low scoring games," Rodrigues said.

"Grace Harris and Laura Harris both texted me, without talking to each other, and they told me, 'You know, you have the best (shots) over cover I've seen in the world, so just back yourself and keep taking the positive option’.

"Just that mindset just rubs off on you, and I think that has just helped me to express myself even more and keep taking the positive option always.

"That is one of the biggest learnings for me from playing with the Heat and I think it's going to help me a lot more in my international cricket and in whatever leagues I play."

For Heat captain Jess Jonassen, the pair have made a considerable impact both on and off the field after being brought in to cover the losses of former international top-order batters Amelia Kerr and Mignon du Preez and the loss of pace bowler Courtney Sippel to the Sixers.

That impact has been felt both on and off the field and will not only be felt in their WBBL|10 performances.

"Shikha adds a level of calm, but equally passion as well," Jonassen said in Brisbane on Thursday.

"She's one of the biggest competitors that you'll ever come across and she's a real student of the game as well.

"She's still always looking to try and learn and improve her game, and of those around her as well.

"Then you've got Jemi, she's just a live wire, whether that's with the bat or in the field, and she oozes positivity, and that's what you need sometimes, particularly when you're on the road away from home.

"What they've been able to contribute and add to our group here, from an experience point of view, but then equally as human beings as well (is huge)."

