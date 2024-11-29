The Surge Pod: Why Gades would run through a brick wall for coach

Melbourne Renegades captain Sophie Molineux joins The Surge Podcast to talk about leadership, culture and why she'd run through a brick wall for coach Simon Helmot

After starting WBBL|10 with two consecutive losses, the star-studded Melbourne Renegades knew they had to turn things around quickly.



With back-to-back games at the CitiPower Centre, it was the perfect chance for the side to not only square the ledger, but build the belief that they could win it all.

"Helmo (Renegades coach Simon Helmot), when he speaks, he has everyone in the room just hanging off their chair just waiting for his next words," Sophie Molineux told The Surge Podcast.

"He's got this amazing ability to come up with the right words at the right time."

"He speaks with real emotion. So when he spoke that afternoon, I think it was a win against the Strikers... to get us two in two, it was really powerful."



"I felt like we could all run through a brick wall after that. That's how he made us feel."



A crucial part in the Renegades' success this season has been the culture that Molineux has helped forge alongside Helmot.

"The biggest thing for me as a leader... I just care. I care about the players that are in that are in those rooms. I care about that franchise," Molineux said.

"How people are going, if they're okay, if they are comfortable and feel ready to perform."



"Sometimes I care too much."

