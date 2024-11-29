Rookie Parsons looms as key weapon for Heat

Fresh from a player-of-the-match performance in the Challenger final, 21-year-old Grace Parsons is now primed to make her mark at the MCG

Grace Parsons says playing a WBBL final in her debut first season is a dream come true, as the leg-spinner prepares for what is looming as a battle of the spin attacks.

Parsons’ 3-10 against the Thunder on Friday evening helped book the Heat’s place in their fourth WBBL decider, with the 21-year-old named player of the match after tearing through Sydney’s middle order.

It added to what has been an impressive rookie year for Parsons, who had signed with the Heat ahead of WBBL|09, only for a right shoulder injury to scupper her hopes of a debut in teal.

The loss to Amelia Kerr to the Sixers created a spot for Parsons in a strong Heat XI in WBBL|10, and despite the large shoes she was stepping into, she immediately looked at home, taking 3-22 against the Renegades in her second match.

"It’s pretty special, playing at home at Allan Border and the crowds that we get here, it’s nice to do it in front of some special supporters," Parsons said of her spell in the Challenger.

"It's always awesome to come out here and try my best and it paid off tonight, so I’m happy with that.

"(This season’s) been unreal. It’s hard to describe it in words.

"Last year was disappointing missing out but I think it probably gave me another 12 months to mature a little bit and really hone my skills and I think everything happens for a reason."

The Lismore product’s success in the Big Bash to date is not surprising to those familiar with Parsons’ success in the Women’s National Cricket League, where she has taken 40 wickets for Queensland since the start of the 2022-23 summer, while she picked up 4-30 playing for Australia A against India A in a 20-over game in August.

Parsons has taken 10 wickets and maintained an economy rate of 6.81 so far in WBBL|10 and is poised to play a significant role with the ball for her team in Sunday’s final against the Renegades.

"Honestly, it's a dream come true, I've always wanted to play at the MCG," Parsons said.

"To have the opportunity to play a final on the MCG, I don't think it gets much better than that.

"The girls are super keen to get down there and hopefully bring the trophy back up here."

That game looks set to pit the Heat’s spin attack against the all-star Renegades line-up.

The Renegades might an edge when it comes to overall experience – their spin attack is made up of three internationals in Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham and Hayley Matthews – but the Heat will have youthful fearlessness in Parsons and Charli Knott, alongside the WBBL’s all-time leading wicket taker Jess Jonassen.

"We've got a really good and versatile spin attack," Heat wicketkeeper Georgia Redmayne said on Friday.

"Charlie Knott probably hasn't bowled as many overs as she probably could have this season, and she came on and bowled three today and was outstanding in the Powerplay.

"We know we've got off-spin, we got left-arm and we've got leg-spin, so we know we've got all options covered, and we've got really good pace attack too.

"(The Renegades) have hit some incredible form, and they've had some really good contributors all throughout their order too.

"We know we're going to have to be at our best against them."

WBBL|10 Finals

The Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets

The Final: Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat | MCG | Sunday, December 1 at 1.20pm AEDT

Grab your tickets or tune in on the Seven Network, 7Plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo or ABC and SEN radio

