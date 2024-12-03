Familiar feel for McSweeney after mixed emotions of debut

Nathan McSweeney and Brendan Doggett used to live together, now they're in the Australian Test squad together

Nathan McSweeney imagined it would be quite some time before he enjoyed a thrill to rival the excitement of becoming an Australian Test cricketer.

But less than a week after receiving his Baggy Green Cap to begin his maiden international outing against India at Perth Stadium, McSweeney experienced a similar surge of adrenaline upon learning his best mate was also within arm's length of a Test debut.

Brendan Doggett has become akin to an older brother to 25-year-old McSweeney since the pair first became friends while playing club and then interstate cricket in their native Queensland.

When Doggett chose to relocate to Adelaide in 2021 in the hope of establishing himself as leader of South Australia's revamped bowling attack, McSweeney also made the move in something of a package deal.

At that time, Doggett (five years McSweeney's senior) had been named in Australia's Test squad for the 2018 series against Pakistan and was understandably viewed as being on the cusp of international honours.

It's a measure of their bond that, when McSweeney leapfrogged him by being called up to the starting XI for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series opener in Perth, Doggett was among the first he phoned to inform his mate of the news that was yet to be made public.

So when Doggett was added to Australia's squad for the second NRMA Insurance Test starting at the duo's adopted home ground Adelaide Oval on Friday, McSweeney expected a reciprocal call.

But after a few hours waiting to hear from the 30-year-old with whom McSweeney shared a house (along with Doggett's partner Jacqueline) when they arrived in Adelaide, it was clear the younger man was going to have to make the first move.

"I had to give him a call, which I was a little bit upset about," McSweeney told cricket.com.au flashing his ever-present smile.

"It was something like 'any danger of telling me?', and then I just said 'congratulations'.

"But he (Doggett) is that kind of guy.

"He's very easy-going and doesn't want to boast himself up too much.

"He hates people talking about him, but I'm so happy for him.

"He's been a bit unlucky with injuries, so for him to get an opportunity is amazing."

The pair exchanged a hug and a handshake when the Australia squad began assembling at Adelaide Oval yesterday in preparation for the second Test, before they changed into training kit and McSweeney faced up to his mate who had a gleaming new pink ball in hand.

How sweet is this. In 2021, Nathan McSweeney & Brendan Doggett made the move together from Queensland to Adelaide & formed a brotherly bond as housemates in West Beach. Here they are 3 years later, 9 km from there at @TheAdelaideOval now as Test squad mates for Australia #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/hTzu0QgMf6 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 2, 2024

While they might have taken a while to get used to the annual winter chill that provides a sharp reminder of how far they've physically moved in search of new opportunities, they have both thrived in their new surrounds.

McSweeney's evolution as an accomplished, consistent top-order batter saw him fast-tracked to Test cricket albeit in a role as opener he has not previously occupied.

Doggett has battled regular injury setbacks before being added to the Australia A team for the recent four-day match against India A at Mackay where he ripped through the visitors to snare 6-15 in their first innings.

01:45 Play video Late call-up Doggett dazzles in Mackay with super six

And if McSweeney's assessment of his bowling in the nets at Adelaide Oval yesterday provides a guide, Doggett is squarely in the reckoning for a Test call-up as replacement for Josh Hazlewood who has been ruled out with a minor side strain.

"He was shaping the ball nicely away from the right-handers, and when he's doing that he's a very, very hard bowler to face," McSweeney said after a lengthy hit out against his close friend and SA teammate.

"He's a bit of a freak athlete – very good runner, very strong and he just kind of glides in and has a very smooth action that can generate great pace.

"He's more than ready if he gets an opportunity.

"It's been a big move for him as well, moving down from Queensland to try and really lead our attack here.

"We've created a really nice bowling line-up here in South Australia and he's had his hands all over that.

"And then for him to get his opportunity and bowl really well the last couple of weeks, having been able to string some games together, is a credit to how professional he is and how talented he is."

McSweeney admits his own Test debut in Perth last month left him dealing with mixed emotions.

00:32 Play video McSweeney receives Baggy Green No.467 from Lehmann

The euphoria of receiving Test cap number 467 from long-time mentor Darren Lehmann, while McSweeney's family and partner stood alongside and friends cheered from the stands, was followed by a smart catch at gully when Australia fielded soon after.

Even a diving attempt at a catch later in the day that didn't stick in his outstretched left hand provided a highlight, as another close friend and mentor Marnus Labuschagne anticipated and snapped up the rebounding chance.

It was reminiscent of the manner in which Labuschagne first came to national renown, having honed his catching prowess snaffling corn cobs falling from a kitchen bench.

01:54 Play video Corn catching serves super sub well

But when it came time for his new role as a Test opener, McSweeney found the going tough against the world's top-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah – as did his more experienced Australia batting teammates – and was dismissed for 10 and 0.

With the first Test ending in a 295-run win to India a day earlier than scheduled, McSweeney headed home and immediately into the more familiar surrounds of the Adelaide Oval nets to prepare for his next meeting with Bumrah and the other India quicks.

Working with his SA coaches Steven Stubbings and Mark Cosgrove, the right-hander focused on his positioning at the crease to try and counter Bumrah's unusual release points.

"He (Bumrah) has got a unique action and delivers it from a little bit wider than most bowlers here in Australia," McSweeney said.

00:43 Play video Safe hands McSweeney nabs first catch of Test summer

"So it was just a few little alignment changes and getting back to doing what I do really well.

"I got two pretty good balls over there in Perth, so not try and dwell on it too much and look forward to Adelaide.

"I've played well out here, and it's my home ground.

"So I'm looking forward to getting in front of a home crowd and most importantly, a wicket that I've played heaps of cricket on and that I know really well."

The return to Adelaide and the presence of a friendly face in the expanded Australia squad will provide welcome reassurance after debuting in unfamiliar surrounds, at a venue where he'd not played first-class cricket against bowlers he had never previously encountered.

01:09 Play video Marnus, McSweeney effect incredible team slips catch

McSweeney also learned quickly about the conventions of opening batters, having decided in discussions with new first-wicket partner Usman Khawaja the pair will alternate responsibilities for facing the first ball of an innings.

"It doesn't really bother me," McSweeney said.

"I haven't opened heaps and I don't really have a preference, so you've got to want the first ball and I don't mind either way."

He has scored two of his six Sheffield Shield centuries to date at Adelaide Oval – 104no v Western Australia in 2022-23 and an even 100 against New South Wales last summer – and averages just over 43 in first-class games at the venue.

Where he doesn't boast vast experience is against the pink ball that will be employed in the day-night second Test with his only previous outing in that format being a game for Australia A against New Zealand A at Mackay last summer where he scored 56 and 0.

In both innings he was dismissed by tall fast bowler Will O'Rourke who has since become a key part of the Black Caps Test bowling outfit.

"Pink ball is a little bit new to me, but we'll be training here under lights a few times this week," McSweeney said at Adelaide Oval.

"So we've got some prep to do and I feel like my I missed out last match, but my game's still in a good spot.

"I review my game and my performances and my dismissals, and then quickly move forward.

"To go out there and face the best bowler in the world is a great experience for me and I'll be better for it.

"If I can make sure I nail my prep and then spend some time in the middle, I can take great confidence from that.

"The beauty of this series is you don't have wait too long to get another opportunity, so definitely take some learnings from Perth and hopefully execute what I want to do here in Adelaide.

"It's another opportunity for me to go out there and show everyone what I can do."

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (D/N)

Third Test: December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane, 11.20am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal