Renegades secure allrounder from Stars

The holder of the fastest half century in WBBL history has crossed over to the Melbourne Renegades after five seasons with the Melbourne Stars

Allrounder Tess "Freddie" Flintoff has been snapped up by the Melbourne Renegades as part of the WBBL's player movement window.

The 21-year-old arrives at the club following a successful stint at the Stars where she notably made her debut as a 16-year-old.

Flintoff is set to add strong depth to the Renegades list following their championship-winning season where they defeated the Brisbane Heat in the final to claim their inaugural WBBL title.

In one of her best performances in WBBL|10, Flintoff took 1-13 off two overs bowling out Hobart Hurricanes' Nicola Carey.

She also took 3-39 off 16 overs for Australia A in a four-day game in August to steer her side to victory against India A.

Flintoff said she was excited to be joining the reigning champions of the competition.

"It's a great opportunity to join the Renegades after their success last season," Flintoff said.

"They've got a strong squad and a lot of talented players, and I'm looking forward to contributing in any way I can."

Across her WBBL career, Flintoff has played 62 matches and amassed 339 and 29 wickets, and also achieving one of the league's most memorable moments with a 16-ball half-century in WBBL|08 – the fastest in WBBL history.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said Flintoff is a welcome addition to the team, highlighting her versatility and ability to play a valuable role in the side's title defence next season.

"We are very happy to be bringing Tess into the Renegades. The Renegades showed this year that we have a style of play that combines explosive batting and clever bowling, and Tess does both to a very high level. She is a big get for the Renegades."

The Big Bash Player Movement Window concludes on Wednesday, 11 December.

