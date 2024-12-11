Maxwell feeling fresh as Stars enter new era: Moores

Superstar allrounder to miss opening game but primed for big impact in KFC BBL|14 after stepping away from captaincy

Glenn Maxwell has a "real freshness" about him, says Melbourne Stars coach Peter Moores, as the superstar allrounder enters his first Big Bash season without the captaincy in five years.

Marcus Stoinis was today confirmed as his replacement to lead the Stars in KFC BBL|14 after Maxwell announced he was standing down as the club's men's captain at the end of last season.

Moores believes Maxwell will benefit from just focusing on his playing role rather than all his teammates as the Stars seek a return to finals for the first time since 2019-20.

"I had a good chat to him on Friday over a coffee and he was in really good spirits," Moores told cricket.com.au.

"He's frustrated with the injury, as players always are, but he had a real freshness about him.

"He's always been so committed for the Stars; he'll still worry about everybody else, but he can go out there and just play (this season).

"We want him to impact the game, that's what 'Maxi' does with bat, ball and in the field.

"I'm pleased for him. He did great service over a lot of years and now is a chance for him to go out there and just enjoy playing."

The 36-year-old is set to miss the Stars' season opener against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium on Sunday as he recovers from a left hamstring strain suffered while fielding in the third T20 against Pakistan last month.

Moores said the Stars would work closely with Cricket Australia with a call to be made on his fitness ahead of their second match against reigning champions Brisbane Heat on December 18.

"He definitely won't be fit for the first game," Moores said.

"With players like Maxi, and anybody who is an international player, you have to work pretty closely with CA, so that'll be monitored, and we'll see where he is for the second game."

01:14 Play video Maxwell in tracksuit after potential hamstring strain

CA is also likely to take a cautious approach with Maxwell with the right-hander in the frame for a berth on Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka early next year and the 50-over Champions Trophy that follows soon after.

Maxwell's best knock last season (35 not out off 18 balls) came opening the batting in a rain shortened victory over Hobart Hurricanes and Moores didn't rule out a return to the top of the order in BBL|14.

Maxwell's career best T20 score (154no) and two of his seven centuries have been as an opener.

"Maxi is one of those players that wherever you put him, he's going to be influential," Moores said.

03:02 Play video Every six: Maxwell's biggest hits of the summer

"When he did open, he got that unbelievable hundred and you know if he gets going in the Powerplay or Power Surge with only two men out, he could change the game in a heartbeat.

"We'll look at it – there's two or three roles he could do very well. We're not going to give our cards away right now … flexibility is a really good thing.

"He opened in a game against Hobart last year that got reduced to seven overs and suddenly in the third over, he launched and then you couldn't stop him.

"So that's the beauty of him. If you don't get him out early on, he's going to cause a lot of damage."

