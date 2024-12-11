BBL|14 preview: Settled Stars chase elusive silverware

After a disappointing WBBL|10 season, pressure is mounting on the men's team to deliver Stars fans the success they crave

Will this finally be the year for the Melbourne Stars?

It's been a tough run for the MCG-based club since the BBL|09 decider but they took positive steps forward last season under new head coach Peter Moores before losing their last three to miss the finals.

Entering his second season as coach, Moores has a new sidekick with Marcus Stoinis installed as captain ahead of BBL|14 after Glenn Maxwell stepped down at the end of last season.

They've also been strategic with their off-season recruiting, bringing in left-arm wrist spinner Hamish McKenzie from Perth Scorchers to fill the void left by trading out Adam Zampa prior to last season.

Tall Pakistan leggie Usama Mir will likely be the side's No.1 spin option when he arrives after Christmas, while Victorian young gun Doug Warren adds depth with his left-armer.

Luring experienced Englishman Tom Curran from Sydney Sixers on a two-year deal was a huge coup and he looms as the lower-order matchwinner and death bowling specialist the Stars desperately needed, while 'Bazball' star Ben Duckett is one of the most in-form batters in the world right now.

Having just finished last in Weber WBBL|10 and parted ways with their women's coach, all eyes will be on the Stars this season who will be out to avoid a fifth straight season in the BBL's bottom three.

"With the women having a tough time of it, it feels like it might have put a little bit more emphasis on us to do well," Moores said.

"In all top-flight sport, you can't wait, you've got to win.

"Fans want us to win now … so we're very focused on trying to win this year and make the most of the list we've got."

Last season: Sixth (4 wins, 6 losses) BBL|14 squad: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Doug Warren, Beau Webster. Signed replacement players: Joe Clarke (England), Adam Milne (New Zealand) Ins: Joe Clarke (Renegades), Tom Curran (Sixers), Hamish McKenzie (Scorchers), Jon Merlo, Ben Duckett (England), Doug Warren, Peter Siddle (Renegades), Adam Milne Outs: Nick Larkin (retired), Joe Burns, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Corey Rocchiccioli BBL|14 Draft picks: Ben Duckett (pick 1 – Platinum), Tom Curran (pre-signed, allocated pick 9 – Platinum), Usama Mir (pick 24 – Silver)

Player availability

Coach Peter Moores says Glenn Maxwell will almost definitely miss the Stars opening game against the Scorchers in Perth on Sunday as he recovers from a left hamstring strain suffered while fielding in the third T20 against Pakistan last month.

Scott Boland and Beau Webster are also unlikely to be released from the Australian Test squad for that match, while No.1 draft pick Ben Duckett will also miss the first two games due to England's third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. Two-time Stars player of the season, Joe Clarke, has been secured as a replacement for those two matches against the Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.

Pakistan spinner Usama Mir is unavailable until after Christmas with Kiwi speedster Adam Milne signed as a replacement for the first three games of the season.

But English allrounder Tom Curran will be available for the entire season after being poached from Sydney Sixers on a two-year deal.

Possible best XIs

Marcus Stoinis (c), Sam Harper (wk), Ben Duckett, Glenn Maxwell, Beau Webster, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Hamish McKenzie, Scott Boland For the first game: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper (wk), Tom Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis (c), Campbell Kellaway, Tom Curran, Joel Paris, Hamish McKenzie, Peter Siddle, Adam Milne

Inside word with Stars coach Peter Moores

Building on last season

"It always helps that people know what to expect, they know what to expect from me and I know what to expect from them. What happened last year was we were slow out of the blocks, and it took us a while to get settled as a team.

"We had a really good patch on the road where we won four in a row and then we needed to win another game and couldn't get over the line. We had a tough incident with Sam Harper (suffered a concussion) injured in a net.

"I'm hoping we can start the season better – you're trying to get enough points to get yourself in that qualification spot. We're excited about playing some good cricket and building on last year to try and get us that one step further and then see where we get to."

New captain Marcus Stoinis

"He did one game last year and really enjoyed it. He's ready, he's played a lot of cricket and he hasn't had much opportunity to captain, so it's a new thing for him. I think he'll really grow into it, and it feels like a really good stage of his career to be taking it on. He gives us a slightly different direction, so he'll come in with some of his own views, which will be great."

01:58 Play video Stoinis spoils Strikers' NYE party with his fastest BBL fifty

Glenn Maxwell's role

"He did great service (as captain) over a lot of years and now is a chance for him to go out there and just enjoy playing. 'Maxi' is one of those players that wherever you put him, he's going to be influential.

"When he did open, he got that unbelievable hundred and you know if he gets going in the Powerplay or Power Surge with only two men out, he could change the game in a heartbeat. We'll look at it – there's two or three roles he could do very well. We're not going to give our cards away right now, but it's an interesting one."

Overseas recruits

Tom Curran (England): "Tom senses situations, and he knows the Big Bash. He played some great cricket for the Sixers and he's a competitor, which will be great for us as a group … and hopefully he'll influence some of those key moments you get in a game."

Ben Duckett (England): "Ben will play somewhere in the top three or four. He's hot property at the moment, he's had a great 12-18 months. I've obviously got him at (my county club) Notts and we've watched his emergence over the last five years. He's a good player now and good player across all formats.

"And he's played in the Big Bash before for the Heat. He's another player who wants to play a very aggressive style of cricket. He's at the top end of his game so we just hope we catch him in good form for the time he's with us."

02:26 Play video Duckett sweeps, switches and laps his way to maiden fifty

Usama Mir (Pakistan): "Usama did great (in BBL|13), it was frustrating we couldn't have more of him. He's a big, tall guy, has a lot of control but gets bounce. He was really effective for us when he played last year because he's hard to get away, builds dots on players, causes a lot of pressure and got wickets. To me, in T20 the currency of the bowler is still wickets. We want to protect runs, but wickets are still number one."

Adam Milne (New Zealand): "He'll really add to our bowling stocks up front, especially starting somewhere like Optus Stadium."

Players to watch

"Two young players who feel like they're going to get an opportunity in the team … to show what they've got. Spin at the MCG has always been a big thing and (finding) local spinners has been a challenge, so getting Hamish McKenzie over the line (from the Scorchers) was great. He hasn't played much yet so it's all in front of him.

"I remember speaking to Brody Couch after he got his hat-trick (in the Sheffield Shield) and I think his move to WA gave him a renewed belief because it was not just about T20 cricket, it was a contract so credit to him for taking and it sounds like he's really flourished in that environment."

01:18 Play video Couch creates history with Sheffield Shield hat-trick

Teams to beat

"We're starting against the Scorchers, which will always be one of the teams to beat. Credit to the Heat, they've done very well, and the Thunder for me, they look like a stronger unit this year. All the teams look strong and that's healthy for the competition, but the Heat and Scorches are still going to be two the sides you have to try and get past."

Season previews: Strikers | Heat | Hurricanes | Renegades | Stars | Scorchers | Sixers | Thunder

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now