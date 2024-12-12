'Big three' return to BBL clubs on extended lists

Australia's 'big three' fast bowlers will all sit on extended lists for KFC BBL|14, opening the door for a potential return to the nation's domestic T20 competition.

Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have both been signed by Sydney Sixers under the league's marquee supplementary player rule, while Test captain Pat Cummins will again be on the Sydney Thunder's auxiliary list.

While it remains unlikely the trio will play at all in BBL|14 given their heavy international workload, the marquee supplementary list – introduced prior to last season – is a contracting mechanism that makes it easier for Big Bash clubs to bring a centrally contracted Australian player into their squad should circumstances change.

"Mitch and Josh are both foundation members of our club and have been a part of the Sixers for a long time, so any opportunity for us to engage them throughout the season is a win for our club and a win for our fans," said Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes.

"Both of the guys have great relationships with (coach) Greg (Shipperd) and the playing group and having them involved in any capacity will always be a boost for our group.

"Mitch and Josh have been a part of the fabric of our club, and we're excited for them to be back as part of the Sixers family this summer."

Australia will play seven Tests this summer – five against India at home (currently tied at 1-1 after the first two matches) before heading to Sri Lanka in late January for a two-Test tour, with the remaining five matches crucial for World Test Championship final qualification.

Batters Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne (Heat), Steve Smith (Sixers), Travis Head and Alex Carey (Strikers) all hold full Big Bash deals and are likely to be released to their clubs for at least part of the closing stages of the home-and-away season between Test series.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon is also contracted to Melbourne Renegades, and allrounder Mitch Marsh the Perth Scorchers, with their clearance likely to depend on their workloads over the next three Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests.

But with only a three-week break between facing India and Sri Lanka, only slightly longer than the 11 days between the Pakistan and West Indies series earlier this year, it's unlikely the three quicks will feature in BBL|14.

Each club is allocated two marquee supplementary list spots every season, allowing them to sign up to two CA-contracted players with limited availability without taking up the primary spots on their 18-man roster.

They are then able to bring the nationally contracted player into their match-day squad should the chance arise.

"While international duties mean I can't be around as much as I'd like, I'm excited to have a voice and fully back the guys throughout the season," Cummins said.

"Having Davey Warner locked in for a full season is huge for us. It's great to see the balance in the team, with so many leaders stepping up alongside the talented youth coming through."

Hazlewood is the most recent of the three to feature in the Big Bash and was part of the Sixers side that beat Melbourne Stars to claim the BBL|09 championship.

Cummins played his most recent match for the Thunder a year earlier, claiming 2-28 against Hobart Hurricanes, while Starc hasn't played for the Sixers since December 2014.

00:33 Play video Brisbane left Thunder-struck by rapid Cummins

Starc and Hazlewood were both inaugural members of the Sixers, with the left-armer playing in the club's BBL|01 title and also lifting the Champions League Twenty20 trophy alongside Hazlewood and Cummins.

Hazlewood was the most expensive Australian buy at last month's Indian Premier League auction after being snapped up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for A$2.29 million.

Starc was also bought by Delhi Capitals for A$2.15m, while Cummins was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad after leading them to this year's final, which they lost to Starc previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The big three could be a better chance of returning to the Big Bash following next summer's Ashes as part of their preparation for the next T20 World Cup currently slated for February-March 2026.

