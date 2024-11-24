Aussies up for grab at IPL 'mega' Auction

The IPL Auction gets underway on Sunday night with some top Aussies in the mix

A total of 37 Australians will go under the hammer at the IPL Auction to be hosted outside of India for the second time.

While Patrick Cummins and Travis Head have been retained, 37 other Aussies, including Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc, will throw their hat in the ring to be picked up via the mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The ‘mega’ auction, which is held every three to four years, forces each team to freshen up their lists with a maximum of six players permitted to be retained by each franchise. Players who are not retained can go back in the auction, although there is no guarantee of going back to their old franchise.

A stunning 574 cricketers, up 241 from last year, have made submissions for the tournament with just over six per cent coming from the Australian cohort. 366 of the player submissions are local players and 208 players will qualify as overseas imports.

Australia sits alongside England as the nations with the most players nominating outside of India with 37 while South Africa is the next best with 31. New Zealand had 24 players nominate, West Indies 22, Sri Lanka 19 and Afghanistan 18.

Ollie Davies and Josh Brown sit among 12 overseas players who have nominated but not yet played for their nation.

There are up to eight base prices which players can choose with 13 Aussies electing the highest bracket at INR 2 crore ($366,600 AUD). These include Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Smith, Starc, Adam Zampa, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis and David Warner.

Other Aussies set to go under the hammer in the auction across two days on November 24 and 25 include Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Xavier Bartlett, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Josh Brown, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Jason Behrendorff, Daniel Sams and Andrew Tye.

Of the 37 Australians up for grabs in the auction beginning on Sunday, November 24 at 8:30pm (AEDT), 14 are contracted with Cricket Australia while six are without a state contract.