Webster boost for Stars as they await Maxwell's return

Key players return for Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars as they launch the BBL|14 season

Melbourne Stars will be without Glenn Maxwell for their KFC BBL|14 opener as the destructive allrounder continues to recover from the hamstring injury he sustained while fielding in the third T20 against Pakistan last month.

Maxwell was looking a non-starter for the Stars in the lead-up to the season, with both head coach Peter Moores and new captain Marcus Stoinis indicating he wouldn't be fit for the first game.

His absence was confirmed on Saturday as the Stars named their 14-player squad to take on five-time BBL champions Perth Scorchers in Sunday’s season opener at Optus Stadium.

But in a boost for the Stars camp, Beau Webster has been released from Australia's Test squad and will be available to play on Sunday evening.

The allrounder was called up to the Test squad ahead of the second Test against India as a cover for Mitch Marsh, whose fitness was under a cloud after their first up loss in Perth.

However, with Marsh getting the all-clear in Adelaide, and subsequently for today's third Test in Brisbane, Webster's haven't been required in the whites yet.

Webster's inclusion will be a reprieve for the Stars, whose pace attack is without spearhead in Scott Boland, who is also on Test duties.

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner has overcome a rib injury to take his place in the hosts' 14-player squad, while Ashton Agar (shoulder) and Cooper Connolly (hand) have also recovered from their respective injuries.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis hasn't been released from the Test squad in Brisbane, likely leaving English draftee Matthew Hurst to take the gloves, who would debut for the Scorchers alongside fellow overseas recruits Finn Allen and Keaton Jennings if selected.

06:51 Play video The Surge Podcast: Perth Scorchers Preview

The Stars will be led by new captain Marcus Stoinis who has taken over from Maxwell after he stood down at the end of last season following five years in the role.

Stoinis is hopeful Maxwell will be back in action soon.

"It's nice to have the responsibility to work with the Stars who I've been with for so long," Stoinis said ahead of the season opener.

"'Maxi' did a great job for quite a while there so it's also nice to take the reins off him and give him some space as well – he's injured at the moment, but hopefully he's back soon."

Moores too is confident that Maxwell can make an impact when he returns to the side.

"He's frustrated with the injury, as players always are, but he had a real freshness about him," he told cricket.com.au earlier this week.

"We want him to impact the game, that's what 'Maxi' does with bat, ball and in the field."

The Stars' second match of the season is at the MCG against the Heat on Wednesday with Maxwell's availability likely to be closely monitored by Cricket Australia given the 36-year-old could be in contention the Test squad to tour of Sri Lanka next month.

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now