Zampa primed for BBL tilt while key 'Gades, Sixers make return

A "fresh" Adam Zampa believes he's in a better place entering this Big Bash season that previous years as he hopes to spearhead a new-look Melbourne Renegades back to KFC BBL finals.

The Renegades kick off their BBL|14 campaign against Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Monday night where Zampa played his most recent match, taking four wickets for NSW in the Sheffield Shield.

New full-time skipper Will Sutherland has been cleared to play after recovering from a side strain that's seen him miss Victoria past three Shield matches, while Sixers captain Moises Henriques has also been named after overcoming a groin complaint.

The Sixers had several injury concerns leading into the season but Ben Dwarshuis (pectoral), Daniel Hughes (elbow) and Hayden Kerr (hamstring) have all been included in their 14-player squad to face the Renegades, as has Sean Abbott – the BBL's all-time leading wicket-taker – after being released from the Test squad.

But West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein, who has joined the Sixers after playing for the Renegades the past two seasons, will miss their first game due to international commitments.

The clash will see the Renegades new head coach Cameron White face off against his former side have spent the past two seasons at the Sixers under the tutelage of coaching mastermind Greg Shipperd.

Zampa said the Renegades were determined to bounce back from their seventh-place finish last season, which resulted in their former coach David Saker being sacked.

"We we're disappointing last season but it's a fresh start; the XI that we'll have is a lot different from one we've pulled out last season (and we have had) some great inclusions," Zampa said.

"Laurie Evans' experience, Tim Seifert's experience and then Jacob Bethell, you've seen what he's done in international cricket so far – I think we've got some good signings."

Bethell won't be in Sydney on Monday night due to England's ongoing third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton but will join the Renegades squad ahead of their next game against Hobart Hurricanes in Geelong on Thursday.

Overseas replacement player Hassan Khan has been named in the squad and could debut for the club alongside fellow international recruits Tim Seifert and Laurie Evans, whom they poached from Perth Scorchers in the draft.

New signings Josh Brown and Gurinder Sandhu could also play their first games for the Renegades.

Brown, Seifert and Evans will form a powerful top-order alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk. Brown and Fraser-McGurk have been tipped to open together with New Zealander Seifert slotting in at three.

"It's going to be interesting to watch (the top order)," Zampa said.

"There's lot of firepower there but I think it's important what we've got behind that; and it's good, smart cricket, it's guys who have played a lot around the world.

"Experience is really important in these competitions and that's what we've got now in the middle order and very experienced bowling."

Zampa admitted he wasn't at his best last season – his first at the Renegades – following his starring role in Australia's ODI World Cup triumph in India.

The leg-spinner returned six wickets at more than 41 with an economy rate of 8.33 in BBL|13.

"I wasn't at my best for sure; a little bit of a World Cup come-down hangover, which I've experienced twice in the last few BBLs and it's something I haven't dealt with very well," he said.

"This year, coming here, fresh off not a lot of cricket, I feel excited to get into it."

