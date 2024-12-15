Sydney Sixers will look to kick their season off strongly as they host the Melbourne Renegades at the SCG
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades: match preview
Match facts
Who: Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades
What: Match 2, KFC BBL|14
Where: SCG, Sydney
When: Monday, December 16. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT
Officials: Phillip Gillespie and Samuel Nogajski (field), Benjamin Treloar (third), Troy Penman (fourth), Bob Parry (match referee)
Match squads
Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)
Captain Moises Henriques (groin), Ben Dwarshuis (pectoral), Daniel Hughes (elbow) and Hayden Kerr (hamstring) have all overcome their respective injuries to take their place in Sixers squad for their season opener. The competition's leading wicket-taker of all-time, Sean Abbott, has also been released from the Test squad.
The clash will see them face off against former Sixers assistant – and newly appointed head coach of the Renegades – Cameron White for the first time.
One of the most consistent sides in the competition for the last decade, the Sixers squad remains relatively unchanged this season with the retirement of spinner Steve O'Keefe the only change to their local contingent.
Melbourne Renegades: Will Sutherland (c), Josh Brown, Laurie Evans (England), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Hassan Khan (USA), Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Callum Stow, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa
New full-time captain Will Sutherland will lead a new-look squad boasting some familiar faces and gun recruits.
Among those who are in line to debut for the 'Gades are overseas draftees Tim Siefert, Laurie Evans and Hassan Khan, while Josh Brown, Gurinder Sandhu and local replacement player Callum Stow have been named in the squad to face the Sixers.
Jacob Bethell is unavailable due to England's ongoing third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton. He's scheduled to join the squad ahead of the Renegades' first home game in Geelong on Thursday.
Top performers last season
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Sydney Sixers have won their last eight BBL matches against the Melbourne Renegades; a ninth consecutive win in this game would equal the Sixers' longest winning run against a single opposition in the history of the competition (9 wins v Melbourne Stars – January 2020 to January 2023).
- Melbourne Renegades lost their opening match of the BBL|13 season to the Sixers; the last and only time the Renegades started consecutive BBL seasons with a defeat was in BBL|03 (v Melbourne Stars) and BBL|04 (v Sydney Sixers).
- The Renegades had a collective batting average of 19.3 during the death overs (17th-20th) in BBL|13, the best of any team in the competition – the Renegades batting dot ball rate during this period (33 per cent) was the second best of any team (Melbourne Stars – 32 per cent).
- Laurie Evans (Melbourne Renegades) hit a boundary once every 3.4 balls faced in the BBL|13 season, the most frequent of any player in the competition (minimum 10 balls faced).
- Sydney Sixers’ Todd Murphy (6.2) had the best bowling economy rate of any player to bowl more than 10 overs in the BBL|13 season – he was hit for a single every 1.9 deliveries which was the third-most frequent of any bowler (minimum 100 deliveries).
KFC BBL|14 standings
