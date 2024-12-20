Queensland defeat ACT with clinical run chase

Queensland have charged to a strong win over ACT

10:00 Play video ACT v Queensland | WNCL

Queensland has powered to a steady three-wicket win over ACT after a quick-fire 26 from Laura Harris helped get the visitors over the line at EPC Solar Park.

Harris whacked 26 off 12 balls coming in at number seven to get her side to a successful chase of the Meteors total of 152.

Lauren Winfield-Hill also contributed strongly with 43 off 29 balls to help get the victors off to a strong start in the run chase.

Aneusu Mushangwe was the Meteors' standout bowler with 3-48 off 8.4 overs.

The opening bowler's efforts help inspire her side to competitive match which they just fell short of winning.

In the end, too many loose deliveries led Queensland to chasing the total in 20.4 overs in a rapid run chase.

Earlier Katie Mack was top-notch for the home side with a game-high 60 off 70 balls.

Zoe Cooke scored 24 coming in at number eight to help lift her side to a somewhat defendable total.

Sianna Ginger was the pick of the bowlers for Queensland with 2-17 off eight overs including two maidens.

It was the Queensland's third win of the season which takes their record to 3-2.

ACT are sitting in seventh with a 0-3 record.

WNCL 2024-25 standings