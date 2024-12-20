Brown eager to let loose on Kiwis as Aussies keep eye on radar

The Rose Bowl will be a best of two series - weather permitting - following Thursday's washout as both sides have plenty to gain

Darcie Brown is champing at the bit to let loose on New Zealand, with Australia crossing their fingers Wellington’s wet December weather will ease up for Saturday’s second one-day international.

The Rose Bowl opener was abandoned without a ball bowled on Thursday due to persistent rain – which continued to lightly fall on the New Zealand capital throughout Friday – denying the tourists a chance to gain vital Women’s ODI Championship points.

Brown is among those most eager for a chance with ball in hand after she sat on the sidelines throughout the three-game one-day series against India earlier this month, with Megan Schutt and Kim Garth the preferred frontline quicks.

The right-arm quick’s WBBL was also cut short after six games due to a hip injury.

But captain Alyssa Healy hinted that Australia would look to give as many players opportunity as possible against New Zealand, with the series not only a chance to continue their 24-year Rose Bowl streak, but also to prepare for next month’s Ashes.

If Wellington’s weather permits, that could see Brown given an opportunity with the ball in one of the two remaining one-dayers – and the South Australian would no doubt be eager to steam in with a strong southerly wind to her back.

"It's quite windy, so I'll have to have to adapt to the conditions pretty quick … but it should be good fun to be out there," Brown said.

"I’ve done a bit of work to do behind the scenes … I've been to plenty of trainings, which being injured recently I hadn’t been able to do, so to have had a little bit of time now to work on that craft has been really nice, and to work with the coaches has been really good, and will hopefully set me up.

"Mostly (I’ve been trying to find) rhythm and trying to get my outswing back and that sort of stuff."

Brown enjoyed success at Wellington’s Basin Reserve during the 2022 ODI World Cup, with the best of her performances at the boutique venue coming against the White Ferns, where she claimed 3-22 including the wickets of Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr.

"It'll be a great opportunity to hopefully be out there and play again," Brown said.

"The Kiwis have got some quality batters so they can take you on pretty quick and take you down."

New Zealand have not beaten Australia in a bilateral one-day series since 1999, and Thursday’s washout means they will need to win both remaining matches if they are to finally take back the Rose Bowl.

They have not beaten their trans-Tasman rivals in an ODI since 2017, but opener Suzie Bates said the group had renewed confidence following their recent T20 World Cup triumph in the United Arab Emirates.

"We don't just have to win one game, we have to win the series and that is really tough against the best team in the world," Bates said on Friday.

"This series being two matches is slightly different and in our home conditions, and I just know that what's motivating this group – to win that Rose Bowl.

"As a senior player, I think to be able to look back on the year with that World Cup victory and to have a Rose Bowl to take into Christmas would be absolutely gold.

"I know we've got a little hard work to do to earn that, but that would top off a very special year for this group."

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold

First ODI: Abandoned without a ball bowled

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub